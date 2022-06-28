CONFIRMED: Council approves plans for new cafe that will ‘destroy’ historic drying green at Cruden Bay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

CONFIRMED: Council approves plans for new cafe that will ‘destroy’ historic drying green at Cruden Bay

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
June 28, 2022, 11:05 am Updated: June 28, 2022, 4:36 pm
Stephen Smith fought to save the drying green but Diane Beagrie used her casting vote to approve the scheme. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
Stephen Smith fought to save the drying green but Diane Beagrie used her casting vote to approve the scheme. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson

Controversial plans for a new cafe at the historic Port Erroll Harbour have been narrowly approved by councillors.

The application was considered by the Buchan area committee this morning.

The new Harbour Dunes Cafe will be constructed from shipping containers, steel and timber cladding.

It is expected to have a V-shaped layout with an outdoor seating area allowing customers to enjoy a tasty treat while taking in the view of Cruden Bay beach.

Councillor Stephen Smith moved a motion to refuse the plan, having attended a site visit to the historic drying green last week.

Members of the public also attended the site visit. Picture by Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson

‘Several downsides’ to cafe plan

He said the proposal was “finely balanced” and would bring tourism benefits to the area but noted there was also “several downsides”.

Mr Smith also said the development would “not protect the amenity” of the existing conservation area – used in bygone days by fishermen to dry their nets.

He said: “The conservation area for Port Erroll was reconfirmed in 2019, it was very strongly supported by the local community at that time who very much wanted to see it kept in place.

“Within the conservation area document there is reference to the shipping containers used for storage as ‘an infiltration’, which is quite telling.”

Villagers have been battling to preserve the historic drying green. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson

But fellow councillor Matthew James disagreed and urged the committee to approve the cafe plan.

He believed the development would have a “neutral impact” on the character and setting of the conservation area.

The matter went to a vote that resulted in a tie with four votes each.

One no vote was received from Peterhead North and Rattray councillor Alan Buchan.

Committee chairwoman councillor Dianne Beagrie had the final say and opted to grant planning permission.

Councillors have now approved plans to pave the way for the new Port Erroll Harbour cafe. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson

Do you think the council was right to approve the plans? Let us know in our comments section below

Architect “happy” with result

Project architect Steve Brown said he was “happy” the plan went through.

He added: “It fully met planning policy and the design is appropriate for the area.

“It’s a working harbour that happens to be in a conservation area.”

Mr Brown had attended the council’s site visit last Tuesday.

Debate before Port Erroll harbour cafe plans approved

In the weeks before the decision, debate has raged over the scheme.

Aberdeenshire Council received 81 objections to the development.

The Port Erroll Heritage Group and Cruden Community Council also took against the plan, amid warnings it amounted to “corporate vandalism”.

Port Erroll harbour. Picture by Kami Thomson

However, 62 letters of support were submitted in favour of the cafe.

Those backing the development said it would bring new jobs, boost tourism and bring benefits to the local economy.

The applicants, a family local to Cruden Bay, said that opening the eatery had been a dream “for years”.

New cafe could secure future of crumbling port

Port Erroll Harbour Ltd will now lease the land for the cafe.

Harbour director Ian Edwards had said repair work to the port had been estimated at more than £2 million.

And cash from the cafe would help to keep the harbour up and running for many years to come, he explained.

Plans for a larger Heritage Centre at the harbour had been created by Port Erroll Harbour trustees in 2014 but never came to fruition.

A survey carried out at the time revealed that of 94 per cent of respondents said a café was the “most desired facility needed in the village”.

The picturesque harbour was formed between 1875 and 1880 by the Earl of Erroll and is still used today by a small number of boats.

All the latest planning stories

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]