Million-pound lifeline for struggling Aberdeen families as figures reveal 20% of kids are living in poverty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Million-pound lifeline for struggling Aberdeen families as figures reveal 20% of kids are living in poverty

By Rebecca Buchan
August 29, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: August 29, 2022, 2:32 pm
Some toys donated by businesses and members of public for needy children. (c) Wullie Marr Photography
Some toys donated by businesses and members of public for needy children. (c) Wullie Marr Photography

A million-pound emergency lifeline will help tackle the cost of living crisis in Aberdeen – as it emerges more than 20% of the city’s children are living in poverty.

With the price of gas and electricity soaring, millions of homes across the country are preparing to see their energy bills rise by around 80% in October.

And with the cost of living rising too, it is expected thousands of Aberdeen families could find themselves choosing whether to heat or eat this winter.

This week councillors are poised to approve allocating £1m to help with food and fuel poverty, as well as providing additional support to lone parent families.

Here’s how the cash will be divided: 

  • Cfine would receive £430,000;
  • £300,000 would go to the Scottish Welfare Fund
  • £100,000 to Scarf for the distribution of fuel vouchers
  • £100,000 would go to ABZ works to support 100 lone-parent families
  • A further £45,000 would go towards insulating 500 homes
  • And £25,000 would be spent establishing a Family Wellbeing Fund which would offer advice to households who were struggling to pay their bills.

Around 5,500 children are living in poverty in Aberdeen

A report on child poverty, which is also due to go before the council’s operational delivery committee on Wednesday, sets out a stark picture of deprivation in the city.

It states around 5,500 children in Aberdeen are living in poverty.

This means growing up in families without the resources to ‘”obtain the type of diet, participate in the activities and have the living conditions and amenities which are the norm in 21st century Scotland”.

It also highlights the significance the coronavirus pandemic had on those families already struggling.

The ‘true impact’ Covid has had on poverty rates in city not known

The report adds: “We know that Covid-19 and the necessary measures to limit the spread of infection have had a substantial impact on the lives of our children, young people, and their families.

“The pandemic has exposed and amplified pre-existing levels of social and economic inequality and poverty.

“The measures introduced to suppress the virus have disproportionately affected low-income families with young children.”

Donation to abernecessities from the covid fund. Pictured is Thalia sorting through childrens clothes ( operations coordinator at Abernecessities)<br />Picture by Paul Glendell 29/05/2020

It said while the report could not provide the current national data for child poverty in the city, it is likely the rate has increased since the start of the pandemic.

As a result, the true extent of the pandemic is not known.

The committee is expected to review the council’s approach to tackling child poverty and obtain a new report detailing a fresh action plan for 2022-2026.

Is it enough?

Sophy Green, Instant Neighbour chief executive, said last year the foodbank provided Christmas gifts for around 4,000 children who were living in poverty.

She said the demand this year will almost certainly increase as a result of the cost of living crisis.

Sophy Green, Instant Neighbour Chief Executive with Albyn pupil Gabi Reid launching Instant Neighbour’s Giving Tree appeal held at Ernest & Young, Blenheim House.

She said: “Any support at all is of course welcome, but this will probably require having further conversations in the future as the impact of the energy price rises come into effect.

“At Instant Neighbour we are already seeing people coming to us looking for ways to properly feed themselves, by having to use a microwave instead of a cooker, for example.

“And the problem is only going to get worse during the October holidays when children are faced with having to have their meals at home.

“We would welcome further discussions around increased support and I expect to have some with Angela Scott and Cfine later in the coming weeks.”

The P&J’s Big Food Appeal

The Press and Journal’s The Big Food Appeal raises awareness of the help and support available to people across the region who are struggling with increasing costs.

Check out our interactive map to find the foodbank closest to you, or take a look at our article that debunks the myths around using them.

For more information, or to get involved with The Big Food Appeal, click here.

The future of Aberdeen

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Pub owner Colin Cameron is optimistic people will still keep coming through the doors.
Aberdeen pub owner bullish despite warnings of mass closures in the sector UK-wide
0
recycling centre booking system
New proposals for hybrid booking system at Aberdeenshire recycling centres amid calls for whole…
0
Stagecoach is looking for feedback on its proposed timetable changes in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.
Stagecoach says proposed timetable changes in Aberdeenshire will reduce journey times
0
Overflowing bins on the Castlegate in Aberdeen. Photo: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Council strikes set to continue as unions reject ‘unacceptable’ Cosla pay offer
0
Overflowing bins at Langstane Place in Aberdeen. Picture: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Aberdeenshire bins will be in 'tip top' condition for Tour of Britain at weekend
0
Alistair Greig
'Considerable progress' towards seizing convicted conman's profits
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Court story Picture shows; Michelle Quinn and Neil Wilson appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Woman robbed disabled man of £3,500 then threatened to stab him
The Union Street pavilion in Union Terrace Gardens. Neither it or the Burns pavilion have been let ahead of the first step in reopening. Picture taken July 22 by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media.
UTG latest: Little progress on securing tenants for two remaining Union Terrace Gardens pavilions
3
The Canal Park group will have their day in court. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media
Banff campaigners prepare for court battle to stop new Morrisons being built at Canal…
0
Cordyce School (pictured in 2020) was destroyed by two fires after it closed its doors to pupils for good.
'We feel like the forgotten community': Concerns as Dyce residents brace for population boom
0

More from Press and Journal

Household energy costs in Shetland are twice that of the mainland. Picture: Shutterstock.
Annual energy bills for Shetland households predicted to hit £10k by April
0
Pub owner Colin Cameron is optimistic people will still keep coming through the doors.
Aberdeen pub owner bullish despite warnings of mass closures in the sector UK-wide
0
William Akio made his Ross County debut against East Fife in July. This is his only appearance to date in County colours due to his knee injury.
Ross County striker William Akio returns to face the might of Celtic in Premier…
0
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates scoring for Aberdeen against Livingston.
Aberdeen boss challenges Bojan Miovski to be the Premiership's top scorer this season
0
The Coigach Convenience Refurbishment project will look to repair and refurbish the conveniences. Picture: Google Maps.
Wester Ross public toilet restoration project allocated £20K funding boost
0
recycling centre booking system
New proposals for hybrid booking system at Aberdeenshire recycling centres amid calls for whole…
0