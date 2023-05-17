Aberdeen’s ailing Union Street receives cash boost to help regeneration efforts

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen’s Union Street will benefit from an £86,000 cash boost as part of regeneration efforts across Scotland.

Culture Secretary Angus Robertson has today announced eight schemes will share the £863,050 awarded by Historic Environment Scotland and the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

The funding aims to help regenerate areas over the next 12 months to “create better places to live, work and visit”.

Aberdeen City Council has received £86,350 to transform the ailing east end of Union Street, which will include the Castlegate area.

The council will prioritise five buildings for repairs whilst also making improvements to the public spaces around them.

Earlier this month, giant selfie-friendly letters spelling out Aberdeen were erected in the Castlegate with the hope of bringing visitors to the area.

The local authority has been under pressure to resolve the declining fortunes of the Granite Mile, where more than 45 units are vacant.

To combat this, Our Union Street, a community-led initiative, was created by former FTSE 100 chief executive Bob Keiller.

He said last month that turning around the fortunes of Union Street would be a “massive challenge” following years of decline.

It has resulted in some deterioration in buildings, with most of the funding going towards repairs and restoration.

‘Committed to revitalising Aberdeen city centre’

It will also engage local communities in various ways as part of the programme to ensure it is community-led.

Council co-leader Ian Yuill said: “The council welcomes the funding from Historic Environment Scotland.

“The grant will create a programme of work to support improvements under way on Union Street and the surrounding streets.

“The council is committed to revitalising Aberdeen city centre to help increase visitor numbers and boost the local economy.”

Conservation efforts in Forres backed

Also awarded funding was Moray Council, which received £66,000 to go towards conservation efforts in Forres.

The project aims to preserve the “distinctive historic character and attractiveness” of the Moray town, while also encouraging residents to better use their local green spaces.

Former Moray MP Mr Robertson added: “This joint community-focused funding initiative will deliver positive and lasting change to Scotland’s places as well as raise awareness around the importance of sustainability.

“If we are to be successful in our transition to net-zero we must encourage more restoring and repurposing of heritage assets to ensure our historic environment is protected for the benefit of future generations.”

Other projects tapped for investment include transforming Airdrie town centre, reviving Girvan as a destination and creating economic opportunities in Tarbert.