A fresh start or a lost cause? Readers react as new owner takes over Aberdeen Trinity Centre

The shopping centre's buyer, Robert Keane, believes there is a bright future ahead for the mall - but what do our readers think?

By Denny Andonova
Trinity Centre Readers React
Aberdeen's Trinity Centre was sold after nine months on the market. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson.

Could the buy-out of Trinity Centre be a fresh start for the city’s “sad and run down” Union Street – or is it all a lost cause?

Yesterday, we revealed the mysterious new owner of the shopping centre – and his hopes to turn it into a “go-to” destination in Aberdeen.

While some may say there is little hope for the venue, Robert Keane is determined to fill the empty units with local traders and lure people back in.

The business giant, who runs the Douglas Hotel along with other places in Edinburgh and Glasgow, believes all the Trinity Centre needs is “some care and attention”.

Mary Martin and Robert Keane run the Douglas Hotel on Market Street. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

And he already has a few tricks up his sleeve to try achieve the seemingly unachievable.

Our readers were quick to get stuck into the discussion and share their own ideas about what the centre needs.

‘Aberdeen needs all the love it can get at this stage’

While some shared concerns about the prospects of Mr Keane’s plans, most of our readers backed his ambitions to breathe new life into the city centre.

And they also didn’t hesitate to give him a few pointers on how exactly to do it.

The first thing that came to mind was to install an escalator at the Guild Street entrance and improve access for the elderly.

The stairs from the railway station tend to be a daunting experience for many. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

One or two people even joked about the stairs being “a knee killer” to stress their point.

Linking Trinity Centre and Union Square with a covered walking path was also among the highly rated suggestions.

Richard Colvin welcomed the news and wrote: “Something needs to be done to reverse the decline of Aberdeen economically and aesthetically.”

Praise for ‘really awesome’ business move from Trinity Centre owner

Al Finland also posted: “All the best! That’s a really awesome thing to do. Aberdeen needs all the love it can get at this stage.”

Others said they can’t wait to see the place revamped and filled with new shops.

Debenhams at the Trinity Centre before the department store shut for good.
Debenhams closed its department store in the Trinity Centre in February 2021. Image: Chris Sumner /DC Thomson.

Gina Urquhart offered her full support to Mr Keane.

She said: “I love this! In the hands of someone who clearly is proud of Aberdeen and has a track record of investment and regeneration in the city centre.”

Mike Thomson said: “Good luck, I was up along Union Street yesterday and it’s looking very sad and run down.”

What do other business owners on Union Street think?

Mr Keane’s vision for Union Street also attracted support from fellow business owner Lynne McIntyre.

The independent retailer from Peterhead recently took over the empty unit between Lush and Attic and opened a six-floor “mini department store” called Dizzy’s.

The closure of Debenhams and John Lewis had come as a wake-up call, but also as an opportunity for her to bring a long-held dream to the Granite Mile.

Lynne McIntyre has opened her shop for women’s fashion, occasion wear and sweets in April. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

And this kind of original thinking is exactly what she reckons the city centre needs.

She said: “Fantastic – new owners, new management is the way forward. I’m sure it will be a worthwhile visit once new vibrant businesses go in.”

Meanwhile, Barry Coutts wrote: “Well, if anyone could be best placed to assist in this task, Robert is a great choice.”

But CAN Union Street be saved?

A few readers, however, had doubts about the future success of Trinity Centre and whether Union Street can ever be brought back from the brink.

Several people questioned whether there is even any point in trying to improve the city at all, given the current climate for traders.

George Masson said: “It’s not going to be easy finding businesses that want to take up shops because of rents and business rates.”

Union Street central is set to be overhauled with a bidirectional cycle lane. Image: James Wyllie/DC Thomson, October 2022
Union Street has been in decline for several years now. Image: James Wyllie/DC Thomson.

One of the main concerns appeared to be the lack of parking in the city centre and the ongoing mass exit of big retailers from Aberdeen.

New owner needs to ‘think smart’ to revive Trinity Centre

“He better think ‘smart’,” one reader posted.

“If he thinks he will ‘go local’ as has been done before in other European empty shopping centres, it won’t work.

“Secondly, what company wants to go in there on a useless Union Street? Economies of scale at work. An a list of names needs to go in to attract others.

“Think he may have bought a duff! I really hope it works. I can’t see it.”

But Ronnie Paton has nothing but faith in Mr Keane, joking: “Buy Union Street as well lol.”

Read our exclusive interview with the new owner about his plans here.

