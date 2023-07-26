‘Considerable pressure’ at Portlethen Academy with plans for 300 new homes on town’s edge

Fears have been raised that 300 new homes in Portlethen could lead to overcrowding at the town’s secondary school.

Taylor Wimpey wants to build houses north of town, near Thistle Drive.

The housebuilder is seeking planning permission in principle after a masterplan for the site was approved in May.

The site is earmarked for 300 homes in the council’s local development plan.

‘Considerable capacity pressure’ at Portlethen Academy already

However, education chiefs have raised concerns about the impact the homes would have on Portlethen Academy.

They stopped short of formally objecting to the plans though.

“We note this is a newly allocated site for 300 houses and have no objections,” officials said of the plans.

“However, there are considerable capacity pressures at Portlethen Academy and mitigation will be required.”

The secondary school has enough space for 970 pupils and it is almost full.

But, it is forecast to have 1,147 enrolled by 2026, which would take it to 118% of capacity.

What could the new Portlethen development look like?

Taylor Wimpey’s plans include a mix of detached, semi-detached and terraced homes, with 25% being affordable housing in line with council policy.

The developer argues the proposals fit within the landscape and are a “logical extension” to the town.

New cycleways and footpaths would link the development with the existing Portlethen community.

A play park and community orchard are also included in the plans.

However, more detailed plans would have to gain council approval if this outline permission is granted.

Where would the new houses go?

The site is north of Portlethen, nestled between the busy A92 Aberdeen to Stonehaven road and the railway line.

It can be found to the rear of the former filling station at Hillside, and just up the road from the popular Farm Stop.

Two access roads into the housing development would be built: from Findon Road in the north and a southern entry off Thistle Drive.

One from the north, off Findon Road and a southern entry from Thistle Drive.

Roads would be designed with concerns for a ‘rat-run’ through the new builds in mind.

Taylor Wimpey also pledged to improve surrounding roads to help them cope with more traffic.

Public voice concerns about planned 300 homes in Portlethen

Taylor Wimpey held three in-person consultation events before submitting the plans.

School capacity concerns were raised by the community.

So too were worries that the GP surgery and dentist were full and unable to welcome new patients.

However, the developer has agreed to set aside cash to tackle any problems the 300 homes would bring to the town.

Residents also asked for “community friendly” areas and play parks suitable for children of all ages, something the homebuilder says is included in the plan.

You can view the plans here.