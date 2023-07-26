‘Considerable pressure’ at Portlethen Academy with plans for 300 new homes on town’s edge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Considerable pressure’ at Portlethen Academy with plans for 300 new homes on town’s edge

Taylor Wimpey is behind plans to develop the site on the northern edge of the town.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
An artist impression of the proposed 300 home development at Portlethen
An artist impression of the proposed 300 home development at Portlethen. Image: Taylor Wimpey

Fears have been raised that 300 new homes in Portlethen could lead to overcrowding at the town’s secondary school.

Taylor Wimpey wants to build houses north of town, near Thistle Drive.

The housebuilder is seeking planning permission in principle after a masterplan for the site was approved in May.

Looking south towards Portlethen, over the land north of Thistle Drive. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The site is earmarked for 300 homes in the council’s local development plan.

‘Considerable capacity pressure’ at Portlethen Academy already

However, education chiefs have raised concerns about the impact the homes would have on Portlethen Academy.

They stopped short of formally objecting to the plans though.

Portlethen Academy is expected to be 118% over capacity in the near future. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“We note this is a newly allocated site for 300 houses and have no objections,” officials said of the plans.

“However, there are considerable capacity pressures at Portlethen Academy and mitigation will be required.”

The secondary school has enough space for 970 pupils and it is almost full.

But, it is forecast to have 1,147 enrolled by 2026, which would take it to 118% of capacity.

What could the new Portlethen development look like?

Taylor Wimpey’s plans include a mix of detached, semi-detached and terraced homes, with 25% being affordable housing in line with council policy.

The developer argues the proposals fit within the landscape and are a “logical extension” to the town.

The proposed new development at Portlethen could include a play area (07) and community orchard (08). Image: Taylor Wimpey

New cycleways and footpaths would link the development with the existing Portlethen community.

An artist impression of the new pedestrian and cycle route. Image: Taylor Wimpey

A play park and community orchard are also included in the plans.

However, more detailed plans would have to gain council approval if this outline permission is granted.

Where would the new houses go?

The site is north of Portlethen, nestled between the busy A92 Aberdeen to Stonehaven road and the railway line.

It can be found to the rear of the former filling station at Hillside, and just up the road from the popular Farm Stop.

The location of the proposed 300 home development at Portlethen. Image: Taylor Wimpey

Two access roads into the housing development would be built: from Findon Road in the north and a southern entry off Thistle Drive.

One from the north, off Findon Road and a southern entry from Thistle Drive.

Roads would be designed with concerns for a ‘rat-run’ through the new builds in mind.

Taylor Wimpey also pledged to improve surrounding roads to help them cope with more traffic.

Public voice concerns about planned 300 homes in Portlethen

Taylor Wimpey held three in-person consultation events before submitting the plans.

School capacity concerns were raised by the community.

So too were worries that the GP surgery and dentist were full and unable to welcome new patients.

However, the developer has agreed to set aside cash to tackle any problems the 300 homes would bring to the town.

The development site sits alongside the busy A92 and the Aberdeen to Edinburgh railway line. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Residents also asked for “community friendly” areas and play parks suitable for children of all ages, something the homebuilder says is included in the plan.

You can view the plans here.

