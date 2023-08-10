From playdates to traybakes… Inverurie charity could take over former tots paradise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

From playdates to traybakes… Inverurie charity could take over former tots paradise

Fly Cup Catering hopes to bring their succulent treats to the former Becs Inclusive Sort Play Centre.

By Denny Andonova
Fly Cup bake with an image of the Becs Soft Play Centre.
Fly Cup Catering chas submitted plans to expand into the former Becs Inclusive Sort Play Centre in Inverurie. Image: Christ Sumner and Nick Ruta.

An Inverurie charity is cooking up plans for a former children’s haven as it seeks to expand.

Fly Cup Catering has been teaching adults with learning difficulties how to whip up soups, sandwiches, hot meals and baked treats for more than 23 years.

The enterprise is presently based in the town’s Blackhall Industrial Estate, running a popular community café and a kitchen.

Fly Cup moved into the Inverurie estate in 2001. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

It offers disadvantaged people – including school leavers – crucial life skills, such as how to recycle, clean and work alongside professional staff.

And following a rise in demand, Fly Cup has now unveiled plans to expand with a new bakery and training centre.

What are Fly Cup’s proposals?

The charity has taken over the lease for the disused unit next door, which was once home to Becs Inclusive Soft Play Centre.

Bosses want to convert the former funhouse into another kitchen space with a designated bakery area for their trainees.

Fly Cup coffee shop
The Fly Cup coffee shop offers enough seating for about 40 visitors and trainees. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

Documents say this would allow Fly Cup to take on 20 more recruits per day, as well as six additional staff members.

Are you a fan of Fly Cup’s fancy pieces? Let us know in our comments section below

What happened to Becs?

The soft play centre closed last September – just two years after it first opened at the Blackhall Industrial Estate.

Founder Rebecca Mennie, who had been working with children for nearly two decades, wanted to provide a safe space for youngsters with disabilities in Inverurie.

But the facility, which was run as a registered charity, was forced to shut after just six due to the pandemic.

That's a wrap folks! 😭Thank you all so much.We are here all weekend gutting out. If you know a man with a van that can spare an hour or 2

Posted by BECS Activity Centre – Sc048048 on Friday, 30 September 2022

This, as well as the prolonged restrictions on soft play centres, are believed to be the main reasons for its demise.

Miss Mennie recently took to social media, raising hopes Becs could soon reopen at a different location. However, she did not reveal where or when exactly.

You can read more about Fly Cup’s plans here.

All the latest planning stories

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Ballater Highland Games 2023 at Monaltrie Park. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Gallery: Crowds turn out for Ballater Highland Games 2023
To go with story by David McPhee. Sid Scott: Job gave photographer troubling access to aspiring teenage models Picture shows; Simon 'Sid' Scott . Aberdeen. Supplied by Image: DC Thomson. Date; 07/08/2023
Simon 'Sid' Scott verdict: How his female victims stood up to take down a…
Ellon Pedal Car Race
Ellon bike enthusiasts gearing up for week of cycling events
Photographer Simon 'Sid' Scott was found guilty at Aberdeen Sheriff Court of charges involving five different women. Image: DC Thomson.
Verdict: Aberdeen photographer found guilty of sex assaults on women
Anastatia Mayers, Jon Goodwin and Keisha Schahaff.
Aberdeen student becomes second youngest person to ever go to space after Virgin Galactic…
2
Steven Wright, who died on the Scott platform last week.
Offshore worker who died on North Sea Scott platform ‘liked by all’
25-year-old Australian backpacker Lucy Holz pictured in Aberdeen.
Australian backpacker receives backlash after claiming on TikTok she felt unsafe in Aberdeen
2
The Cygnus Alpha platform, operated by Neptune.
Neptune results: Seagull due for start-up next month, Isabella results imminent
Swimming pool aberdeen closure was highlighted by protestors putting banners up like th eone in this picture.
Petition to protect north-east's remaining swimming pools launched
Mrs Lachlan dressed in a hospital gown in preparation for cancer treatment.
Aberdeenshire mum-of-four appeals for support as she goes through chemo eight times

Conversation