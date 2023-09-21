This is not just booze, this is M&S booze: Marks and Spencer wants to serve alcohol in Aberdeen shop cafe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

This is not just booze, this is M&S booze: Marks and Spencer wants to serve alcohol in Aberdeen shop cafe

The retail giant is applying for permission from the council.

By Alastair Gossip
Will Marks and Spencer Aberdeen be toasting their success next week as they apply to serve alcohol in the St Nicholas Street store? Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Braving Aberdeen’s Marks and Spencer during a busy spell could be enough to leave anyone needing a stiff drink.

And now, bosses at the high street giant want to quench that thirst.

They want to add alcohol to the menu at their cafe on the top floor of the St Nicholas Street shop, their flagship in Aberdeen.

The city licensing board will consider the bid next week.

What is planned for Marks and Spencer Aberdeen?

M&S head office was asked for more information on the cafe plans. We await their reply.

Marks and Spencer dominates St Nicholas Street in Aberdeen. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

The company’s website lists afternoon tea on the menu.

Prosecco is an optional extra, for an additional £5, with their afternoon tea.

In Aberdeen, M&S wants a licence to serve alcohol from 10am to 10pm every day.

They want to be able to serve up to 152 customers.

Is M&S looking to leave the St Nicholas flagship in Aberdeen?

Fears for the future of the Aberdeen flagship have long gone unanswered.

M&S boss Stuart Machin had no space in the diary for the talks with Bob Keiller (pictured) on the future of Union Street. Image: Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce

Our Union Street taskforce chief Bob Keiller set up a meeting with M&S boss Stuart Machin to discuss concerns, describing the three-storey store as “the shopping anchor” of the Granite Mile.

Concerns have been raised that the world-famous brand could reduce its Aberdonian footprint, maintaining only its Union Square presence.

“Given the choice, I would much rather that they stayed put,” he told The P&J.

These plans to bring Aberdeen’s M&S in line with others across the country could show a new commitment to the 1960s-built outlet, which looms over St Nicholas Street.

The future of Aberdeen

