This is not just booze, this is M&S booze: Marks and Spencer wants to serve alcohol in Aberdeen shop cafe

Braving Aberdeen’s Marks and Spencer during a busy spell could be enough to leave anyone needing a stiff drink.

And now, bosses at the high street giant want to quench that thirst.

They want to add alcohol to the menu at their cafe on the top floor of the St Nicholas Street shop, their flagship in Aberdeen.

The city licensing board will consider the bid next week.

What is planned for Marks and Spencer Aberdeen?

M&S head office was asked for more information on the cafe plans. We await their reply.

The company’s website lists afternoon tea on the menu.

Prosecco is an optional extra, for an additional £5, with their afternoon tea.

In Aberdeen, M&S wants a licence to serve alcohol from 10am to 10pm every day.

They want to be able to serve up to 152 customers.

Is M&S looking to leave the St Nicholas flagship in Aberdeen?

Fears for the future of the Aberdeen flagship have long gone unanswered.

Our Union Street taskforce chief Bob Keiller set up a meeting with M&S boss Stuart Machin to discuss concerns, describing the three-storey store as “the shopping anchor” of the Granite Mile.

Concerns have been raised that the world-famous brand could reduce its Aberdonian footprint, maintaining only its Union Square presence.

“Given the choice, I would much rather that they stayed put,” he told The P&J.

These plans to bring Aberdeen’s M&S in line with others across the country could show a new commitment to the 1960s-built outlet, which looms over St Nicholas Street.