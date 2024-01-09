Troubled flat plans for Greyfriars House site could be scuppered as council deal-sweetener expires within weeks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Troubled flat plans for Greyfriars House site could be scuppered as council deal-sweetener expires within weeks

The owners of the land are now seeking to extend a waiver on the need to build affordable housing in a bid to get work going.

By Ben Hendry
The flattened Greyfriars House site.
The future of the flattened Greyfriars House site could depend on whether affordable flats feature in a proposed complex there. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Delayed plans to build 140 homes on the flattened Greyfriars House could be further waylaid if developers are made to include affordable flats.

The former office building on the Gallowgate was torn down three years ago.

Adorned with its own Nuart mural, the complex was previously home to the Department For Work And Pensions.

The former Greyfriar’s House building. Image: Aberdeen Inspired

Plans to build scores of apartments there were approved in principle around the time it was demolished.

And owners Telereal Trillium have been marketing it since April 2021 – but with little success.

Now, the company is pleading with local authority decision-makers to extend a waiver on the need to include affordable homes.

They say this is a “vital instrument” in their efforts to spark interest, and its withdrawl would hamper their beleaguered efforts.

What’s happening with the Greyfriar’s House site?

By the end of 2022, Telereal Trillium admitted that it was struggling to bring the scheme to fruition.

We reported that negotiations with one contractor fell apart as the construction market battled rocketing inflation. 

And the troubles facing the sector have been highlighted again this week with the news that Stewart Milne Group has entered administration – with more than 200 jobs lost.

Greyfriars House on Gallowgate being demolished.
The site as it looks today. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Despite the promise of a “renewed effort” to get things moving in 2023, the barren site off the Gallowgate remains in limbo.

And now the developers are seeking to extend a council deal designed to create more city centre housing, as they continue their campaign to spark progress.

Why are affordable flats a deal-breaker for Greyfriars House site?

The affordable housing waiver was introduced in 2018 to bring more people onto the struggling high street.

It means that the normal requirement for cheaper homes to be included in schemes is dropped for those in the city centre.

And, after proving a success, it is being retained until 2025.

The massive fenced-off site is just along from Marischal College. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Telereal Trillium previously said the stipulation had been a “beneficial factor” in discussions with housebuilders.

However, it comes with a catch: Building work should begin within a set time.

And in the case of the Greyfriars House development, it’s due to expire on January 31.

New papers submitted to the council plead for this deadline to be extended, stressing that it will be a key deal-sweetener.

Affordable flats waiver a ‘significant stimulus’ at Greyfriars House spot

Documents submitted by Calton Planning and Development state: “The existing agreement makes provision for this site to be exempt from the requirement for 25% affordable housing.

“TT Group recognised the value of the waiver as a significant stimulus to the prospects
of the site at 54 Gallowgate attracting developer interest and being delivered.

“The presence of the waiver on affordable housing has been a critical factor in making the redevelopment of this site more viable and to encourage discussions with potential
purchasers.”

Now, they want it extended until December 31, 2026.

Greyfriars House before it was flattened. Image: DC Thomson

Why is waiver needed?

Aberdeen City Council is being warned that allowing the waiver to expire could be disastrous for the scheme.

The documents continue: “The development market across the UK is struggling with increasing build costs, an increase in interest rates caused by inflation and reduced demand for housing as a result.

“The marketing strategy has not yet returned a viable offer.”

Affordable flats demands could scupper the project, unless the permission at Greyfriar’s House is extended. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

‘The waiver is a vital instrument’

Calton concludes: “Some offers have come close and the developers have made it clear that, if the waiver falls and affordable housing has to be provided the site value/offer value will accordingly reduce and lead to a nominal value.

“As a result, the waiver is a vital instrument to keep this site attractive to developers, once the market activity for city centre housing recovers.”

The council will decide on the request in due course.

You can see the plans here.

