‘Spectacular’ Mediterranean restaurant to open in former gallery in Aberdeen’s west end

Jeanette Forbes, owner of the nearby Grape and Grain wine bar, will soon transform the Thistle Street venue amid hopes to bring more visitors to the area.

By Denny Andonova
Picture shows the site of the new Mediterranean restaurant on Thistle Street on the left and Jeanette Forbes on the right.
The former Gallery Heinzel on Thistle Street will be turned into a Mediterranean restaurant. Image: Denny Andonova/ DC Thomson and Key Communications/Supplied.

A former gallery in Aberdeen’s west end will soon be transformed into a Mediterranean restaurant.

The unit on 24-26 Thistle Street had been home to Gallery Heinzel for more than 20 years until it relocated last January.

At the time, bosses said the move to Great Western Road was as a result of two “tumultuous” years in which more people turned to online shopping.

And since then, their former west end outlet has lain empty.

The site for the new Mediterranean restaurant in Aberdeen's Thistle Street.
Posters have already been put up on the empty unit, teasing about “something exciting” coming to Aberdeen. Image: Denny Andonova/DC Thomson.

Now, legendary Aberdeen businesswoman Jeanette Forbes has been given permission to convert the space into a Mediterranean restaurant – and boost footfall in the area.

What can you expect from the new Thistle Street venue?

Ms Forbes said the new Mediterranean restaurant will be “spectacular” once work is completed.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, she added it will bring something different to Aberdeen’s west end – “which deserves good and unique venues”.

If everything goes to plan, the exotic spot should open within the next few months.

Jeanette Forbes holding her OBE accolade at Buckingham Palace.
Jeanette Forbes was made an OBE in 2020 for her services to business, technology, and charity in 2020. Image: Key Communication/Supplied.

Blueprints sent to the council outline how the space would be transformed, with eight seating booths and a new bar.

This is not the first time Ms Forbes has taken on such an ambitious project.

She founded Aberdeen-based information technology company PCL Group in 2000, and holds senior management positions in two other companies.

Image of the Grape and Grain wine bar on Thistle Street.
Bright colours, contemporary décor and fancy wireless phone chargers make Grape and Grain modern, sleek and sophisticated.

And in 2017, she opened the luxurious wine bar Grape and Grain on Thistle Street – just across from the new Mediterranean restaurant.

The “eye-catching” venue quickly became one of the city’s most talked about hotspots – and was named Wine Bar of the Year in 2022.

Do you like the idea of a new Mediterranean restaurant on Thistle Street? Let us know in our comments section below.

Another gem in Aberdeen’s west end crown?

Once completed, the Mediterranean restaurant will be the latest addition to an array of new businesses in the area.

Husband and wife team Carolina and Ross Cochrane recently opened another “niche” Italian-inspired wine bar called Mara at the former Tasty cafe on Thistle Street.

Carolina Cochrane and Ross Cochrane used to run the plush Rothesay Rooms in Ballater. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Owners of popular Greek restaurant Acropolis have also taken a liking to the city’s west end, opening a second shop at the former Muchacho premises on Rose Street.

And Cup cafe boss Angela Bradbrook turned the old Aberdeen Whisky Shop round the corner into a high end coffee shop with an exotic Spanish spin.

This could be how Rose Street looks at ground level. Image: Aberdeen City Council
This could be how Rose Street looks at ground level after the revamp. Image: Aberdeen City Council

It comes as council chiefs plan to plug millions into Aberdeen’s city centre and west end to boost visitors numbers.

As part of the revamp, roads and pavements on Thistle Street and the surrounding areas will be upgraded, and new bike lanes installed.

You can see the planning application here.

Rebecca Buchan: Exciting Holburn Street buzz is exactly what Union Street needs

The future of Aberdeen

Conversation