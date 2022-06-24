Aberdeen target Tobias Lauritsen signs for Dutch club Sparta Rotterdam

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen target Tobias Lauritsen has signed for Dutch top flight club Sparta Rotterdam.

Norwegian striker Lauritsen, 24, has penned a three-year deal with the option of a further year for a reported fee of £600,000.

Odds BK striker Lauritsen will finish the first half of the season in Norway before joining Sparta at the end of July.

Aberdeen had a bid of around £300,000 accepted for Lauritsen, who has scored four goals in 11 games in the Norwegian top flight this season.

However the striker, who was contracted to Odds BK until December 31, has opted to move to the Netherlands.

Aberdeen this week secured Macedonian international striker Bojan Miovski in a €625,00 (£535,000) transfer from Hungarian club MTK Budapest.

Miovski, 23, will join Aberdeen on a four-year deal following successful completion of the UK immigration process.

Dons boss Jim Goodwin is still looking to strengthen his attacking options during the summer transfer window.

Sparta delight at signing Lauritsen

Lauritsen’s signing was part of a double swoop on Odds BK by Sparta Rotterdam.

The Dutch club also signed Lauritsen’s Odds BK team-mate Joshua Kitolano, 20, on a four-year contract.

𝐎𝐝𝐝𝐬 𝐁𝐊 ⇝ 𝐒𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐚 𝐑𝐨𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐝𝐚𝐦

Velkommen, Tobias & Joshua — Sparta Rotterdam (@SpartaRotterdam) June 23, 2022

Sparta Rotterdam Sporting Director Gerard Nijkamp was delighted to win the race to sign Lauritsen.

Nijkamp said: “We knew that there were also clubs in other countries that would like to take him over, so we are happy that he chose Sparta.

“We were looking for a striker that suited our playing style.

“Tobias is a player that we have followed for a long time and has convinced us of his qualities, because he can be of value to Sparta both as a point of contact, but also as a goal scorer.”