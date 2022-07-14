Summer signing Ylber Ramadani impressed by Aberdeen supporters, as Dons midfield dynamo details gruelling individual training while waiting for Visa

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen summer signing Ylber Ramadani insists he was instantly impressed by the club’s ambition and fanbase.

Albanian international Ramadani finally made his long-awaited debut in 2-0 Premier Sports Cup defeat of Dumbarton.

The defensive midfielder was signed in a £100,000 transfer from Hungarian club MTK Budapest on June 8.

However, the 26-year-old had to wait five weeks for his debut as Brexit red tape extended the Visa application process.

Ramadani admits the drawn-out process of getting into the country was ‘stressful’ as he waited on the green light to fly into Scotland.

However, the wait was worth it for the midfielder, who says he is ‘grateful’ to finally be at Pittodrie.

Ramadani said: “It feels very good to be at Aberdeen as I have now seen the fans and the ambition of the club.

“To play in front of the fans was perfect for me. The fans were very good.

“I enjoyed my debut (against Dumbarton).

“The players are very friendly and have helped me.

“The manager has also helped me and gave me a lot of the confidence.

“I am grateful to be here and now want to help the team go far.”

Ramadani aims to bring physicality

Ramadani delivered an impressive debut, despite having participated in just two training sessions prior to facing Dumbarton.

He only arrived in the Granite City on Sunday night and trained for the first time on Monday at Cormack Park.

The midfielder insists he will bring a physical edge to the Dons.

He said: “I am more physical and like to play more with the ball to make good passes for the team.

“To build the game from the back – this is my lovely job.”

A very encouraging start for me’

Ramadani nearly netted a dream debut goal when bursting on to a Vicente Besuijen through-ball early in the clash with Dumbarton at Pittodrie.

However, keeper Brett Long saved his 15-yard strike to deny the midfielder.

Ramadani did, however, pitch in with an assist for the second goal, scored by Matty Kennedy.

Ramadani said: “I saw the keeper come and I thought too much about chipping or shooting down. And then he saved it.

“I thought we created so many chances that it was good for us because we will need this when the Premiership starts.

“We played well and did what the manager asked of us.

“It was a very encouraging start for me.”

Stressful time waiting for the Visa

Ramadani had been in action after the Hungarian top-flight finished last season, with MTK Budapest suffering relegation.

He played for Albania in Nations League games last month against Iceland (1-1, June 6) and Israel (2-1 loss, June 10).

Ramadani also played in a 0-0 friendly draw with Estonia on June 13.

As the Visa application process dragged on, the midfielder worked hard at home in Kosovo on a training programme provided by Aberdeen.

He worked in collaboration with the Dons’ Head of Sports Science and Fitness Graham Kirk to ensure he was fit and ready when his Visa eventually came through.

It paid off – as Dons boss Goodwin had initially planned for Ramadani to play a cameo against Dumbarton.

Ramadani insisted he was ready to not just start, but play the entire game.

He said: “The manager said to me 20 minutes is enough, but I asked if I could play all the game.

“I hope I continue to give good performances and everything on the pitch for the club and the fans.

“I will be ready and will keep working to be 100 percent.

“It was stressful waiting for the Visa, but during that time I trained two times per day. Once in the gym and then with a personal trainer.

“Finally I am here and I am enjoying it with my family so much.

“I expect to play more games, step by step.”

Midfield partnership with McCrorie

Ramadani played in a midfield two alongside Ross McCrorie, who netted the opener against Dumbarton.

After only a few days with the squad, he reckons he has already formed a connection with the Dons’ vice-captain.

He said: “In training I have a good connection with Ross.

“That showed in the game against Dumbarton.”

Miovski set to arrive next week

Aberdeen also signed Ramadani’s MTK Budapest team-mate Bojan Miovski this summer.

North Macedonian striker Miovski, 23, was secured in a £535,000 transfer from the Hungarian club.

Miovski trained with the Dons in Spain, but was unable to journey to Scotland with the squad.

That is because the Visa application process is still ongoing for the striker.

However, Aberdeen are confident Miovski will meet up with the Dons next week.

Ramadani said: “Bojan is a very good player.

“He is young, talented and I think he can play very good games.

“It is a very good move for him.”