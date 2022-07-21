Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski on his way after work permit granted

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bojan Miovski can finally get his Aberdeen career under way after his work permit was granted.

The Macedonian international striker has signed a four-year contract after moving to the Dons in a £535,000 deal, but has had to wait to complete his move from MTK Budapest due to red tape.

Miovski was able to train with Jim Goodwin’s squad during their pre-season camp in Spain and, according to freelance journalist Filip Mishov, the attacker can now join his new team-mates in Scotland.

Bojan Miovski is due to arrive in Scotland today after the new #AberdeenFC striker got his UK work permit and visa approved. ✅ 🔴⚪️ The #Macedonia forward is in line to make his debut against Raith Rovers in the Scottish League Cup on Sunday at #Pittodrie! 🇲🇰 #TheDons #AFC — Filip Mishov (@fmishov) July 21, 2022

Miovski is the second Budapest player to make the move to Pittodrie this summer after midfielder Ylber Ramadani, who was Goodwin’s first signing.

The clearance means Miovski could feature in the Dons’ final Premier Sports Cup match against Raith Rovers at Pittodrie on Sunday.