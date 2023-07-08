Coach Barry Wilson thrilled by younger lads as Caley Thistle see off Elgin City in friendly

Caley Thistle first-team coach Barry Wilson picked out young Robbie Thompson for praise after their 4-1 friendly win at home to League Two Elgin City.

Livewire Thompson was a menace, creating three of the goals, with Harry Hennem and Keith Bray also involved and looking sharp.

An Aaron Doran goal, a double from Austin Samuels and Billy Mckay strike did the damage for ICT, with Elgin’s first half leveller coming from Brian Cameron.

Wilson said: “When you look at pre-season, you always want to come away without any injuries and we’ve got that. That’s a bonus.

“We scored some goals and everybody got the 45 minutes each we wanted them to get.

“We will slowly progress it and maybe do the same on Tuesday against Nairn County to get ourselves ready for Bonnyrigg on Saturday. The League Cup will be a gradual thing, but by the looks of it, the players have come back really fit, despite only having four weeks off.

“They have come back in good shape. We have not had to blast them as was the case in my day. The boys look after themselves.

“There were some good performances from some of the younger players in particular, so we’re happy.

“Pre-season is always a good opportunity, if you are out of the frame or whatever, or a fringe player to got and put yourselves in the manager’s thoughts right away by doing it.

“Robbie Thompson was involved in all three first half goals, for example. He showed good movement and good awareness. He has looked really good in training, including towards the end of last season as well. We’re delighted with them all.”

Inverness, who finished sixth in the Premiership and were Scottish Cup runners-up, were back on the park just over a month after losing 3-1 to treble-winners Celtic at Hampden.

Elgin arrived at the Caledonian Stadium with a familiar face as their recently-recruited player-manager. Ross Draper won the Scottish Cup as an ICT midfielder in 2015.

City, who finished ninth in League Two last term, are also looking for a vast improvement under Draper, who helped guide them to safety in co-caretaker change at the end of last term following Gavin Price being sacked in April.

This friendly clash offered free entry for supporters with an invitation to donate towards the Section 94 group’s Raise the Roof campaign, aimed at getting the west enclosure covered.

There was no place for 19-year-old striker Adam Brooks just 90 minutes after his two-year signing from Celtic was confirmed.

However, there were starts for new full-back Jake Davidson, who was at Queen’s Park last term, and ex-St Johnstone midfielder Charlie Gilmour, who was at Cove Rangers under Jim McIntyre last season.

For Elgin, there was no place in the squad for on-loan Aberdeen forward Liam Harvey.

The sunshine was baking but Inverness were quick out the traps with an opener after just six minutes.

A misplaced Draper clearance was collected by Aaron Doran, who hooked a terrific high shot over Daniel Hoban into the net.

However, Elgin were keen to ask questions of their higher-placed hosts and drew level on 11 minutes when, from a corner, Brian Cameron weaved into the box before guiding a low shot beyond Mark Ridgers’ reach.

City had little time to settle though before they were 2-1 behind. Just four minutes later, a neat exchange involving Davidson and Robbie Thompson ended with a cross for Austin Samuel, who slotted home from 12 yards.

Inverness were almost in again when fine work from Thompson came close to finding a way through, but Elgin stood strong.

On the stroke of half-time, Samuels was left in the clear in the box as he kept his cool before drilling the ball past Daniel Hoban.

There was an entire team change at the break for ICT and striker Billy Mckay, who signed a new deal last week, added a fourth goal when he converted from a Nathan Shaw cross into the box.

There was plenty of endeavour from Elgin, but Inverness were well-drilled and soaked up the pressure. Dylan Lawrence, the main focal point up front for the Moray team, was the most likely to find a way through.

Wilson was happy with debut aces Gilmour and Davidson from their first outing.

He said: “The new players looked solid. Charlie is quite similar to Scott Allardice. He has that range and style and does things nice and simple.

“Jake is an up-and-down the park full-back who is good on the ball. We’re beginning to shape up with the new players and we will hopefully have a good week in front of us.

“Harry has come up this week for three or four days and trained. He got permission to play today. He is big, strong and quick. We will hopefully have another look at him on Tuesday night.”

Viaplay Cup action starts on Saturday

ICT, who travel to Nairn County for their next bounce game on Tuesday, will start their Viaplay Cup fixtures next Saturday when League Two Bonnyrigg Rose head north.

After that in the cup, ICT take on Dumbarton (away) on July 18, Airdrieonians (home) on July 25, and Dundee (away) on July 30.

Elgin, who have played Forres Mechanics, Rothes, Huntly and Banks o’ Dee in the past two weeks, start their Viaplay Cup campaign against Stuart Kettlewell’s Premiership Motherwell at Borough Briggs on Saturday.

Elgin’s other cup-ties are against East Fife (away) on July 18, Queen of the South (home) on July 22 and Queen’s Park (at Lesser Hampden) on July 25.

CALEY THISTLE: Ridgers (Cammy MacKay 46), Harper (Cairns 46), Welsh (McGregor 46), Delaney (Strachan 46), Devine (Duffy 46), Gilmour (Bray 46, trialist 85), Doran (Shaw 46), Samuels (Billy Mckay 46), Davidson (Carson 46), Thompson (Trialist 46), Hennem (Cairns 46),

ELGIN CITY (4-4-2) – Hoban (McHale 46), Mitchell, Cruickshank, Cormack, MacEwan (Abraham 85), MacInnes, Cameron (Alexander 85), Cairns, Lawrence, Jamieson, Draper.

Referee – Gordon Morrison.

Attendance – 1040.