Jamie Durent: Commonwealth Games highlighted depth of the sporting talent pool in the north of Scotland

The Commonwealth Games has been one to remember – and if you are from the north of Scotland, one to treasure.

Athletes from our part of the world have not just competed, but excelled on the world stage. The spotlight has proved a boost rather than a burden.

Across the sports at these Games, there have been those who grew up in Inverness, Aberdeen, Aviemore, Forres, Strathpeffer, Stornoway and more proving they belong among the world’s best.

Storylines are too many to mention, but I shall try. One which stands out is Aberdeen gymnast Louise Christie, who thrilled with her ribbon routine in the rhythmic gymnastics to take the silver medal.

The 21-year-old, at her first Games, showed no shortage of grace, energy and confidence in wowing the crowd at Arena Birmingham. A huge future surely awaits.

Louise Christie wins Scotland's first medal in rhythmic gymnastics since 1994! 🥈🥳#BBCCWG pic.twitter.com/HzWTJBs65A — BBC Sport Scotland (@BBCSportScot) August 6, 2022

On two wheels, the north of Scotland proved why it is one of the best breeding grounds for cyclists.

On the opening day of the Games, Neil Fachie did what Neil Fachie does, winning gold in the tandem B time trial. The noise on the floor of the velodrome reverberated through you.

Neah Evans made her own little bit of history, becoming the first female Scottish cyclist to win three medals at a single Games. The 32-year-old from Cuminestown delivered silver and bronze on the track and silver on the road, adding to her world, European and Olympic medals.

Ellie Stone from Aviemore had no tandem experience prior to this year. But, as the pilot for cycling legend Aileen McGlynn, she delivered two medals on the track and no shortage of enthusiasm.

Finn Crockett was another Games newbie and had to wait longer than most to get his competitions under way. But the 23-year-old from Strathpeffer performed superbly in the road race to take bronze.

Toni Shaw is one of the Granite City’s best sporting prospects and, after making her Games debut four years ago at the age of 14, returned to Birmingham and shone brighter. Her bronze in the S9 100m freestyle just further enhances her reputation.

Judo star Malin Wilson had overcome an ACL injury to make it back in time for the Games. The Ullapool-born athlete made sure all the sacrifices were worth it with a bronze in the -57kg category.

Aberdonian Zoey Clark has been a consistent performer for Scotland across her career. In her third Games she finally got the medal she had been after, with the 4x400m relay squad being promoted to bronze on a dramatic Sunday night.

Then, on the final day of the Games, Greg Lobban got a medal around his neck, too. The Invernessian squash player had been close before, missing out at the same stage of the men’s doubles in 2018, but he and Rory Stewart ensured there was to be no disappointment this time around.

But it is not just the medal-winners who hold all the storylines. Mark Dry had an emotional return to the Games after the most trying of times in his life, Kara Hanlon became the first swimmer from the Western Isles to compete at the Commonwealths, sprint trio Alisha Rees, Rebecca Matheson and Taylah Spence got Scotland into a 4x100m relay final, and Clara Kerr recorded a PB at the age of 18 in the diving.

We have a lot to be proud of in the north of Scotland and the talent of our athletes over the last two weeks has proved that.

Some may be approaching the end of their careers and some may just be getting started. But one thing is for sure: they have a lot to be proud of.