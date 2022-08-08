Jamie Durent: Commonwealth Games highlighted depth of the sporting talent pool in the north of Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Other sports

Jamie Durent: Commonwealth Games highlighted depth of the sporting talent pool in the north of Scotland

By Jamie Durent
August 8, 2022, 7:00 pm Updated: August 8, 2022, 7:21 pm
Scotland's Louise Christie (centre left) after winning silver in the Rhythmic Gymnastics. Photo by Zac Goodwin/PA Wire
Scotland's Louise Christie (centre left) after winning silver in the Rhythmic Gymnastics. Photo by Zac Goodwin/PA Wire

The Commonwealth Games has been one to remember – and if you are from the north of Scotland, one to treasure.

Athletes from our part of the world have not just competed, but excelled on the world stage. The spotlight has proved a boost rather than a burden.

Across the sports at these Games, there have been those who grew up in Inverness, Aberdeen, Aviemore, Forres, Strathpeffer, Stornoway and more proving they belong among the world’s best.

Storylines are too many to mention, but I shall try. One which stands out is Aberdeen gymnast Louise Christie, who thrilled with her ribbon routine in the rhythmic gymnastics to take the silver medal.

The 21-year-old, at her first Games, showed no shortage of grace, energy and confidence in wowing the crowd at Arena Birmingham. A huge future surely awaits.

On two wheels, the north of Scotland proved why it is one of the best breeding grounds for cyclists.

On the opening day of the Games, Neil Fachie did what Neil Fachie does, winning gold in the tandem B time trial. The noise on the floor of the velodrome reverberated through you.

Neah Evans made her own little bit of history, becoming the first female Scottish cyclist to win three medals at a single Games. The 32-year-old from Cuminestown delivered silver and bronze on the track and silver on the road, adding to her world, European and Olympic medals.

Ellie Stone from Aviemore had no tandem experience prior to this year. But, as the pilot for cycling legend Aileen McGlynn, she delivered two medals on the track and no shortage of enthusiasm.

Finn Crockett with his bronze medal after the men's road race. Photo by David Davies/PA Wire
Finn Crockett with his bronze medal after the men’s road race. Photo by David Davies/PA Wire

Finn Crockett was another Games newbie and had to wait longer than most to get his competitions under way. But the 23-year-old from Strathpeffer performed superbly in the road race to take bronze.

Toni Shaw is one of the Granite City’s best sporting prospects and, after making her Games debut four years ago at the age of 14, returned to Birmingham and shone brighter. Her bronze in the S9 100m freestyle just further enhances her reputation.

Judo star Malin Wilson had overcome an ACL injury to make it back in time for the Games. The Ullapool-born athlete made sure all the sacrifices were worth it with a bronze in the -57kg category.

Aberdonian Zoey Clark has been a consistent performer for Scotland across her career. In her third Games she finally got the medal she had been after, with the 4x400m relay squad being promoted to bronze on a dramatic Sunday night.

Greg Lobban celebrates victory after Scotland's 2-0 win over Malaysia in the men's doubles bronze medal match at the Commonwealth Games. Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Wire
Greg Lobban celebrates victory after Scotland’s 2-0 win over Malaysia in the men’s doubles bronze medal match. Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Wire

Then, on the final day of the Games, Greg Lobban got a medal around his neck, too. The Invernessian squash player had been close before, missing out at the same stage of the men’s doubles in 2018, but he and Rory Stewart ensured there was to be no disappointment this time around.

But it is not just the medal-winners who hold all the storylines. Mark Dry had an emotional return to the Games after the most trying of times in his life, Kara Hanlon became the first swimmer from the Western Isles to compete at the Commonwealths, sprint trio Alisha Rees, Rebecca Matheson and Taylah Spence got Scotland into a 4x100m relay final, and Clara Kerr recorded a PB at the age of 18 in the diving.

We have a lot to be proud of in the north of Scotland and the talent of our athletes over the last two weeks has proved that.

Some may be approaching the end of their careers and some may just be getting started. But one thing is for sure: they have a lot to be proud of.

Scotland's Neil Fachie, left, and pilot Lewis Stewart celebrate with their gold medals after victory in the Men's Tandem B - 1000m Time Trial. Photo by John Walton/PA Wire
Scotland's Aileen McGlynn (right) and pilot Ellie Stone with their silver medals. Photo by: John Walton/PA Wire.
Aberdeen swimmer Toni Shaw after her bronze medal in the 100m on Friday. Photo by Bradley Collyer/PA Wire
Scotland's Neah Evans with her bronze medal after finishing third in the Women's 3000 metres Individual Pursuit. Photo by John Walton/PA Wire.
Scotland's Malin Wilson with her Bronze medal won in the Women's Judo -57 kg at Coventry Arena on day four of the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Photo by David Davies/PA Wire
Scotland's Nicole Yeargin, Jill Cherry, Beth Dobbin and Zoey Clark with their bronze medals in the 4x400m relay at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
Finn Crockett with his bronze medal after the men's road race. Photo by David Davies/PA Wire

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]