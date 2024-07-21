Weekend court roll – a road rage terror and a high-end fashion gang

Our reporters have been sitting in courtrooms across the north and north-east this week and covered a wide variety of cases.

Aberdeen man on register after ‘escalating’ to indecent images

A man was caught with hundreds of vile photos and more than an hour of video after “escalating” to child abuse images.

Barry Moir’s sick haul of videos were classed as being in category A – the most extreme.

The 50-year-old was caught and brought to justice after police executed a search warrant at his address and he admitted having pictures and videos he “shouldn’t have”.

Now Moir has been put on the sex offenders register and hit with strict orders in relation to his internet use along with a community payback order.

Man punched and choked partner after three-day drug binge

A man attacked his partner as she slept, a court has heard, at the culmination of a three-day-long drug binge.

Drug-addled Glen Mitchell turned up at his partner’s address in Aberdeen in the middle of the afternoon and promptly fell asleep.

It was only hours later, in the early hours of the next morning when his partner had also fallen asleep, that Mitchell punched and choked her, Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told.

And while the 45-year-old disputed that his partner was asleep at the time, he admitted carrying out the brutal and unprovoked attack, leaving the woman injured and “hysterical”.

Highland fraudster took car without paying – then rolled it on A9

A Highland fraudster who lied to a car seller that he had paid £1,800 into his bank account drove off with his new motor and then promptly crashed it on the A9.

Alexander Burke told the man the payment might take “a few hours to complete” and was allowed to take the vehicle anyway.

That proved to be a costly mistake for the trusting seller because the money never arrived and Burke flipped the Jeep Cherokee on the A9 south of Tain soon afterwards.

Burke, 29, appeared at Tain Sheriff Court today for sentencing in relation to the crimes – which included dangerous driving, drink-driving and driving without insurance.

Aberdeen stripper denies sexually assaulting woman at hen do

An Aberdeen male stripper has appeared in court accused of sexually assaulting a woman during a hen party at a Perthshire holiday resort.

Stuart Kennedy denies allegations arising from an alleged incident at a Crieff Hydro lodge on March 22.

The 41-year-old, from Laurel Gardens, Aberdeen, is accused of sexually assaulting the woman by repeatedly handling her thighs and private parts, attempting to kiss her and handling and shaking her breasts.

Kennedy is further accused of causing the same woman to participate in sexual activity.

Serial thief caught red-handed after breaking into FIVE homes

A serial thief was caught red-handed after breaking into FIVE houses on a single Aberdeen street, stealing jewellery and electronics worth thousands.

Robert Brechin targeted properties on North Anderson Drive all within the space of a month.

The prolific thief’s crude modus operandi saw him brazenly smash windows before clambering inside.

But thanks to one eagle-eyed witness, the 41-year-old was eventually caught in the act and with his pockets laden with loot.

Inverurie businessman handed new roads ban for refusing breath test

A drink-driver has been handed an additional road ban after he refused to take part in a breath test when police arrived at his home.

Paul Cowie, 53, was hauled before Aberdeen Sheriff Court for failure to participate in the test when police officers suspected him of being over the limit.

Officers had arrived at Cowie’s home because they were concerned that he may have suffered a head injury while driving his work van.

Police were forced to break down the door when they received no answer.

Man’s ‘ill-advised’ plan to escape abusive relationship lands him on register

A man caught with dozens of indecent images of children claimed his crime was not sexually motivated.

Ian Hutchison admitted the disturbing offence but put forward the unusual position in regards to the reasons behind it.

The 31-year-old committed the offence as part of an “ill-advised” plan to get out of what was described in court as an “abusive relationship”.

And while the plan worked, it has also seen him become a registered sex offender.

Drug dealer jailed after police find him with £17,000 of cocaine

A drug dealer has been jailed for more than two years after he was found in possession of £17,000 worth of cocaine.

Pawel Fryszowski, 39, appeared in the dock for sentencing at Aberdeen Sheriff Court following his conviction after a trial.

Fryszowski was caught by police with around five ounces of the drug in his possession in the Cornhill area of Aberdeen.

Noting that convicted Fryszowski had a previous conviction from last year for dealing cannabis, Sheriff Graham Buchanan said he had “little difficulty” in sending him to prison.

Man grabbed stranger’s breast in Aberdeen city centre after 13 hours of drinking

A man has been put on the sex offenders register after grabbing a stranger’s breast following 13 hours of drinking.

Ricky Mackie laughed as he committed the sexual assault by stopping a vehicle on Langstane Place and reaching in through the window.

The boozy 33-year-old then walked off, leaving the shocked woman and her partner to call the police.

Fiscal depute Andrew McMann told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the offence happened around 1.45am on February 4.

Female motorist terrorised by six-times-the-limit drink-driver on A9

A female driver was targeted and terrorised by a six-times-the-limit drink driver who had mistaken her for his wife, a court has heard.

Slawomir Stiller drove his van on the wrong side of the A9 and at one point even rammed the woman’s car as multiple road users called the police to report his terrifying behaviour.

Other drivers were forced to swap lanes to avoid Stiller’s van as he mounted verges and drove straight at them, Inverness Sheriff Court was told.

The 49-year-old was shouting about “his wife” as he targeted a female driver, who made distressed calls to her own husband and police during the disturbing incident.

Glasgow shoplifting gang steal £10,000 of tech and designer clothes

An organised gang of shoplifters from Glasgow travelled to Aberdeen and stole more than £10,000 worth of tech and designer clothing.

Liviu Rostas, 49, Ricardo Lacatus, 19, Silvia Lacatus, 45, and Anca Rostas, 54, struck at the Apple store and JD Sports in Union Square and Cruise on Union Street.

The extended family worked together with the women acting as lookouts to steal thousands of pounds worth of goods.

From Cruise alone, more than £6,000 of high-end designer gear was taken.

Thug broke innocent man’s jaw in brutal Belladrum attack

A man has been jailed after a brutal and unprovoked attack at Belladrum music festival.

Michael Anderson lashed out at the man after his ex-girlfriend refused to rekindle their relationship, Inverness Sheriff Court was told.

The 27-year-old’s single punch broke his victim’s jaw, knocked out several teeth and left him with pain that he continues almost two years on.

Fiscal depute Emily Hood said Anderson, of Burns Crescent, Muir of Ord, had just spoken to his ex-partner at the popular music event on July 29 2022 when he carried out the assault on the innocent bystander.

Abusive foster carer loses fight to clear name from beyond the grave

A “horrible” foster mum who abused a group of children has lost a bid to quash her conviction for maltreatment from beyond the grave.

Sandra Harper forced one girl to eat vomit and rubbed a boy’s face in urine-soaked bedding during a two-decade-long campaign of abuse.

Peterhead Sheriff Court heard how Harper hit kids in her care, also shouting and swearing at them – calling them “little b******s, little pigs, little tinks”.

The 63-year-old told Peterhead Sheriff Court that “sometimes it was reprimanding them and sometimes it was in banter”, claiming: “It was like saying God bless you, to me”.

Controlling ex avoids prison after he sent vile body shaming messages to woman

A man has avoided prison after he abused his former girlfriend by sending her disgusting messages criticising her personal appearance.

Brodie Alexander, 26, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted engaging in controlling behaviour towards his former partner over a four-year period.

It was stated that Alexander repeatedly checked the woman’s phone due to paranoid fears that she was cheating on him.

He would then send her derogatory messages about her body designed to upset her, branding her “fat” and “ugly”.

Drug-driver’s joint leads to business going up in smoke

A self-employed dog walker is set to lose his business after being caught driving after smoking a joint.

Michael Sinclair was stopped by police in Portlethen who detected a smell of cannabis coming from him.

The 38-year-old failed a roadside drugs test and confessed to having recently smoked a joint.

The offence, which comes with an automatic driving ban, is now set to see Sinclair’s business go up in smoke.

Danger driver shaved off beard to change appearance after police chase

A dangerous driver drove over pavements and a grass embankment to escape police – then shaved his beard off and reported his car stolen.

Alexander Ralston was found guilty after a trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

He had denied the charges against him but was convicted of both dangerous driving and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

The 41-year-old sped off when police tried to stop him on Stockethill Crescent around 4pm on June 5 2020.

Convicted stalker wanted by police after he fails to turn up for sentencing

An unrepentant stalker is now wanted by police after he failed to appear in court to be sentenced.

Sean Monaghan, 30, was convicted of stalking his female neighbour following a trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in May this year.

It was stated that Monaghan terrified the 24-year-old woman by following her down the street, appearing at her front door under false pretenses and by trying to connect with her on numerous social media sites.

During the trial, the woman said she’d caught Monaghan looking into her bedroom from his own adjacent flat window more than 20 times – making her feel “unsafe in her own home”.

Addict assaulted and robbed woman at Merkinch cashpoint

A man robbed a woman at a Merkinch cashpoint but left his DNA behind in her pocket as he grabbed the cash.

Dean Barclay’s victim had just withdrawn £500 from her son’s account, when Barclay pounced and took the notes saying: “Give me the money, it’s my money, I need it.”

But when he forced his hand into her pocket to take the money, he left behind telltale forensic evidence.

Barclay, 37, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court for sentencing having previously admitted a single charge of assault and robbery in relation to the incident on March 11 of this year.

Drink-driving offshore worker banned after he was caught doing nearly 90mph

A drink-driving offshore worker has been banned from the roads after police caught him doing nearly 90mph while over the limit.

Corey Findlay, 34, was stopped by traffic cops when his silver Audi blew past them at high speed as they carried out road checks on the A90 at Blackdog.

Officers immediately smelled alcohol from Findlay, so tested him and discovered he was more than three times the limit to drive.

Findlay, an offshore electrician, had been drinking the night before and thought he was fine to get behind the wheel, his lawyer said.

Aberdeen shoplifter left homeless after jail release is back behind bars

A serial shoplifter left homeless after his release from prison is back behind bars after stealing hundreds of pounds worth of alcohol from shops in Aberdeen.

Anthony Heeps raided stores in Dyce and Bieldside as he helped himself to pricey bottles of booze.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard the 37-year-old had nowhere to stay and no means of income after his release from a previous jail term and was stealing “to keep himself going”.

Fiscal depute Stephanie Cardow told the court Heeps stole six bottles of vodka from Asda in Dyce on October 18 last year.

Firearms police called to Inverness street after man seen pointing rifle at traffic

Armed police were called to a street in Inverness man was seen holding a rifle and pointing it at passing traffic and members of the public.

When the armed response unit reached Kenneth Street they discovered Alan Craig still holding what turned out to be a fake rifle and ordered him to drop it.

Inverness Sheriff Court was told Craig already has previous convictions for carrying a toy gun in Inverness city centre and suffers from poor mental health.

Fiscal depute Sharon Ralph told Sheriff Sara Matheson that the incident happened on February 7 2023 Craig was spotted by a passing lorry driver.

Cannabis user ‘caught out’ by drug-driving laws day after smoking

A cannabis smoker has been banned from the road after being “caught out” by drug-driving laws and how long it stays in your system.

Michael Hanratty was stopped by police on the A92 by police officers who then detected a smell of cannabis.

The 21-year-old accepted he had smoked the drug the day before, but had not appreciated that he would be over the limit for driving still.

Fiscal depute Eilidh Gunn told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened around 4.35pm on January 21 on the A92 at Ellon Road and Silverburn Place.

Caithness pensioner guilty of sex assault on young teen

A 76-year-old Caithness man has been found guilty of molesting a young teenage girl.

George Cameron asked the child for “a hug” before kissing and licking her neck and face and touching her chest.

Following the sexual assault he encouraged his young victim to keep it a secret.

Cameron denied the single charge of sexual assault relating to an incident on September 12 of 2022, claiming the child’s account was “absolute rubbish”.

