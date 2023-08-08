‘Local knowledge will be a great asset’: Readers react to McGinty’s Group running new Aberdeen Market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Local knowledge will be a great asset’: Readers react to McGinty’s Group running new Aberdeen Market

The Aberdeen-based hospitality group is determined to make a success of the multi-million-pound project.

By Ben Hendry
McGinty's boss Allan Henderson and the revamped Aberdeen Market as our readers offer their reaction to his firm running it.
Allan Henderson of the McGinty's group and the revamped Aberdeen Market, as our readers offer their reaction. Image: Aberdeen City Council/Halliday Fraser Munro

Will the McGinty’s Group’s local knowledge be the “great asset” needed to make a success of the relaunched Aberdeen Market?

Should bosses do more to cater to youngsters, and will they learn from popular facilities across the world?

The news of McGinty’s taking on the running of Aberdeen Market has certainly got our readers’ imaginations racing – prompting a varied reaction.

But as well as congratulations and suggestions on how to make it work, there have been concerns about the scale of the task when it comes to saving the city centre…

An impression of how the new Aberdeen Market could look facing onto Union Street, with a glass front and red pillars at the entrance.
Here’s how the new Aberdeen Market could look facing onto Union Street. Image: Halliday Fraser Munro/Aberdeen City Council

What’s the reaction like to McGinty’s operating new Aberdeen Market?

On the Evening Express Facebook page, Anne Donald wished McGinty’s boss Allan Henderson good luck, saying: “Your local knowledge will be a great asset.”

Mina Hedley suggested the management team, which includes former Taste of Grampian organiser Carol Fowler, should seek inspiration from elsewhere.

She said:” They should look at St George’s Market in Belfast.”

The interior of St George's market
The interior of the famous St George’s market in Belfast. Image: Friemann/Shutterstock

Jean Donald ladled praise on the idea of an international street food court.

She added: “Brilliant idea. Eat around the world, as you can in several places. With the cruise ships, this could be very lucrative.”

A cruise ship arriving at Aberdeen South Harbour
Has Aberdeen’s ship come in? Scores of cruise ship passengers have been enjoying the city this summer. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Martin McArthur hopes the “next generation” of former Aberdeen Market mainstays like Madame Mews and Taste of Hong Kong will be lured with affordable rates.

Will the new Aberdeen Market ‘need the SAS for security’?

Speaking as the news was announced on Monday, Mr Henderson told us of his hopes that an events area on The Green could provide family entertainment.

The McGinty's Group's plans for the market were on the front page of The Press and Journal with the headline reading 'Destination venue will help save Union Street'
The McGinty’s Group’s plans for the market were on the front page of The Press and Journal. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson

Margaret Kane thinks he should go one step further than that, and arrange ten pin bowling facilities or an ice rink for children.

Mark Walker disagreed, asking: “Why? Can’t we have somewhere to eat and drink without kids running riot?”

An artist's impression of a large outdoor events area at The Green, with rows of seating for event and a large temporary screen.
There will be a large outdoor events area at The Green. Image: Halliday Fraser Munro/Aberdeen City Council

And the threat of youths causing trouble, which we recently revealed to be a major issue at nearby Union Square, was on Gordon Henry’s mind too…

He joked: “Hope they’ve factored in the SAS for security, unlike Union Square.”

But will road changes put people off even venturing into the city centre?

Some of the reaction focused less on McGinty’s running the new Aberdeen Market, and more on changes in surrounding parts of the city.

The news of the deal coming together came as workers started putting a controversial string of new traffic changes in place.

Market street bus gate
From now on, only buses, taxis and delivery vehicles will be allowed to travel up Market Street to Union Street. The boarded up market site is to the left. Image: DC Thomson

New bus gates are being installed on Bridge Street, Guild Street and Market Street to decrease car usage in busy areas.

‘How are people going to get there?’

Jim Davidson (not that one) said the new roads layout might put people off bothering to venture into the city centre.

He said: “How are people going to get there when you cannot have sensible accessibility with your car?

“Car parking charges are far too expensive for a start. Car parks are not convenient for the main area, where the public would wish to visit.

“They keep saying get people on public transport, but our public transport in Aberdeen is a shambles… There is much more needing sorting before any of these pipe dreams come to fruition.”

An artist's impression of a large outdoor events area at The Green
Will traffic changes impact on the site’s success? Image: Halliday Fraser Munro/Aberdeen City Council

Gavin McKessock pointed out that the Trinity Centre’s 400-space car park is “right next to it”.

He added that “just about every single bus route will have a bus stop in the vicinity”.

And he highlighted the short distance from both the bus and train stations, and Union Square car park.

Mr McKessock concluded: “Expecting every attraction to have a roped-off red carpet parking space for your personal use, free of charge, is a wee bit unrealistic.”

How do you feel about McGinty’s running the new Aberdeen Market? Let us know in our comments section below

And where might competing Aberdeen indoor food market be..?

Meanwhile, yesterday morning we also revealed that a pair of Aberdeen charities are teaming up to open another indoor food market in the city centre.

Though they told us they had lined up a “terrific” location, they stopped short of naming the building in question.

The indoor market on the front of the Evening Express with the headline 'New food and drink market on the menu'
The indoor market announcement sparked some speculation. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson

And our readers were abuzz with speculation about that too…

Popular theories included the former Debenhams at the Trinity Centre, the John Lewis building on George Street and even Union Terrace Gardens.

