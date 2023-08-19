Aberdeen Market poll results: Which design do our readers want to see come to life?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen Market poll results: Which design do our readers want to see come to life?

We asked out readers to have their say on the Aberdeen Market design - and their choice is clear.

By Denny Andonova
Readers had they say on the designs of the multi-million-pound Aberdeen Market. Image: Aberdeen City Council and Roddie Reid/DC Thomson.
Readers had they say on the designs of the multi-million-pound Aberdeen Market. Image: Aberdeen City Council and Roddie Reid/DC Thomson.

The people have spoken.

Earlier this week, we asked you to take vote in our poll on the design of the new Aberdeen Market.

The multi-million-pound site is hoped to be a saving grace for the otherwise deteriorating Union Street, which now has around 40 empty units.

Design image of proposed Aberdeen Market.
Image: Halliday Fraser Munro/Aberdeen City Council.

Council chiefs want the market to become a “dynamic beacon” in the city centre, drawing visitors – and businesses – back in.

And with so much at stake, the pressure to get every detail right is certainly on.

Could mixed reaction to designs put the project in jeopardy?

The project is now gathering pace, with the council’s preferred operator, McGinty’s Group, already drafting ideas for its future – including changing the market’s name.

There’s now a deadline to get it up and running by early 2025.

Image: Halliday Fraser Munro/Aberdeen City Council.

But as a heritage groups call for the designs to be re-done, there is a chance the opening date could be stalled.

In light of this, we decided to give power to our readers and see what their preferences are.

What were your two options in the Aberdeen Market poll?

The latest concept for the market’s Union Street entrance caused uproar among historians.

Where before the BHS structure would be maintained, it would now be replaced with a glass front – deemed to look out of place.

We asked readers to pick their favourite between the new (left) and old (right) design:

And thus began the battle of designs.

What did we discover?

Almost 600 people took the chance to have their say.

The results from our poll, however, show there is no unanimous decision.

The votes were cast almost equally between the initial and revised designs, with the latter winning by about 10%.

A total of 263 people voted to keep the concrete structure of the former BHS store, while 322 picked the new design.

Meanwhile, a few on social media stayed neutral – whether saying no to either, or yes to both.

Image: Halliday Fraser Munro/Aberdeen City Council.

Norma Strachan wrote: “Love them. At least someone is taking the interest in the city to try and regenerate it and bring people back to the city.”

Syd Stewart said: “None, should match surrounding buildings to keep the character of the city.”

So what is the final verdict?

The winner – carefully picked by our readers – is clearly the revised design.

Taking a liking to the “bright and colourful” frontage on social media, most said this is the way to bring Aberdeen to 21st Century.

Design image of proposed Aberdeen Market.
Image: Halliday Fraser Munro/Aberdeen City Council.

Of course our survey was only indicative, though the result may provoke some sighs of relief among architects hoping to avoid a return to the drawing board.

A recent progress report on the project says the development won’t be completed for at least another 98 weeks.

The planning application, available here, will need to be decided first.

The future of Aberdeen

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

The Harbour Galley is located on Harbour Place in Whitehills. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: New owners of The Harbour Galley in Whitehills prove they mean business
Balbegno Castle, in Fettercairn, has been listed for sale. Image: Savills.
Fettercairn castle with historic tower wing and imposing great hall goes on the market…
FibreFlex, Balmoral's patented cable protection system, under installation in the North Sea.
Balmoral Comtec applies Aberdeen ingenuity to growing global offshore wind sector
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Inverurie pensioner handed penalty points after hitting 75-year-old with her car
Girl surfing in sea.
Fraserburgh teen riding high after surfing success in Cornwall
Cars and buses driving through the new bus gates on Union Street.
Aberdeen City Council urged to 'listen to the public' after bus gates petition surges…
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Missing man from Portlethen has been found
The Dyce ice cream shop could open at the Indian restaurant.
Aberdeen suburb could get first ice cream parlour under plans to split Dyce Tandoori
Aberdeen actress Layla Kirk, who is making her horror movie debut
'Dreams do come true': Aberdeen actress makes horror debut alongside Outlander stars
The front of a police vehicle with the word Police written in blue on a white background.
Car thieves wearing balaclavas strike in Aberdeen

Conversation