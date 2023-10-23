Strachan to ‘up its game’ as Royal Deeside holiday park expansion approved

There are hopes a Royal Deeside village will be able to “up its tourism game” after a holiday park was given the go ahead to expand.

Castlewood Holiday Park at Strachan opened in 2008 and regularly has to turn away guests as it is fully booked.

Business owner William Smith submitted plans to extend the grounds to Aberdeenshire Council last August.

He hoped to place the new caravans on a patch of unused land within the park.

Mr Smith can now add 25 “high quality chalets” to the site near Banchory.

Plan to ‘extend and promote’ tourism

Architect George Hadden argued the extension was needed to give the holiday park the opportunity to grow.

He also said the “natural” progression of the successful business would provide extra accommodation for guests.

Mr Hadden believed the extension created an opportunity to allow more tourists to visit the area and would encourage economic growth.

The architect also said the plan would “make a positive contribution to the area extending and promoting tourism”.

Last summer, the park owners lodged plans to add 25 static caravans and change the use of a further 25, creating 50 potentially permanent units.

However the proposal was later refused by the council.

Castlewood Holiday park extension met some opposition

Feughside Community Council objected to the latest expansion.

Members believed it didn’t fit in with the Aberdeenshire local development plan.

They also argued it would change the character of the site too much, “effectively creating a new village urbanising the hillside”.

However council planners recommended Marr councillors approve the development.

They added: “The proposal is considered to make a positive contribution to the area, extending and promoting tourism.”

What did councillors have to say about the extension?

Councillor Jeff Goodhall said the development was needed to help the area “up its game” in terms of its tourism offerings.

While committee chairman Robbie Withey said the extension was “very much needed”.

He explained: “I’ve been saying for a long time that we do need to push diversification as much as possible in terms of local economy.

“Grow the tourism sector, grow the food and drink sector, that I think is where the future is particularly in this side of Aberdeenshire.”

The Marr area committee unanimously approved the plans.