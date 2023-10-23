Strachan to ‘up its game’ as Royal Deeside holiday park expansion approved

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Strachan to ‘up its game’ as Royal Deeside holiday park expansion approved

The move will see 25 "high quality chalets" added to the caravan park in the village near Banchory.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
Castlewood Holiday Park near Strachan
Castlewood Holiday Park is located near Strachan. Image: Google Street View

There are hopes a Royal Deeside village will be able to “up its tourism game” after a holiday park was given the go ahead to expand.

Castlewood Holiday Park at Strachan opened in 2008 and regularly has to turn away guests as it is fully booked.

Business owner William Smith submitted plans to extend the grounds to Aberdeenshire Council last August.

He hoped to place the new caravans on a patch of unused land within the park.

Mr Smith can now add 25 “high quality chalets” to the site near Banchory.

Plan to ‘extend and promote’ tourism

Architect George Hadden argued the extension was needed to give the holiday park the opportunity to grow.

He also said the “natural” progression of the successful business would provide extra accommodation for guests.

A map of the Castlewood Holiday Park extension
The red section shows the location of the Castlewood Holiday Park extension. Image: George Hadden

Mr Hadden believed the extension created an opportunity to allow more tourists to visit the area and would encourage economic growth.

The architect also said the plan would “make a positive contribution to the area extending and promoting tourism”.

Last summer, the park owners lodged plans to add 25 static caravans and change the use of a further 25, creating 50 potentially permanent units.

However the proposal was later refused by the council.

Castlewood Holiday park extension met some opposition

Feughside Community Council objected to the latest expansion.

Members believed it didn’t fit in with the Aberdeenshire local development plan.

They also argued it would change the character of the site too much, “effectively creating a new village urbanising the hillside”.

An aerial view of the Castlewood Holiday Park site.
An aerial view of the Castlewood Holiday Park site. Image: Google Street View

However council planners recommended Marr councillors approve the development.

They added: “The proposal is considered to make a positive contribution to the area, extending and promoting tourism.”

What did councillors have to say about the extension?

Councillor Jeff Goodhall said the development was needed to help the area “up its game” in terms of its tourism offerings.

While committee chairman Robbie Withey said the extension was “very much needed”.

The Castlewood Holiday Park site at Strachan
The Castlewood Holiday Park site at Strachan. Image: Google Maps

He explained: “I’ve been saying for a long time that we do need to push diversification as much as possible in terms of local economy.

“Grow the tourism sector, grow the food and drink sector, that I think is where the future is particularly in this side of Aberdeenshire.”

The Marr area committee unanimously approved the plans.

All the latest planning stories

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Glory Valthaty-Roberts and family
'The school is in shock': Kaimhill headteacher pays tribute to 'much-loved' Joshua who died…
Crathes Castle
Halloween horror tour: Most haunted locations in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire revealed
An away fan spits at the TV camera during the match between Aberdeen and PAOK. Image: Scottish Football Away Days/TNT Sports.
Police intervene on Belmont Street and disgust as away fans spit at TV cameras:…
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Kyle Allan raped a woman in her Cove home Picture shows; Kyle Allan raped a woman in her Cove home. n/a. Supplied by DC Thoms/Facebook Date; Unknown
Man who raped complete stranger in her own home facing long jail sentence
The School Streets initiative aims to increase the number of children walking to and from school. Image: Chris Sumner.
Roads could be closed around Aberdeen schools at bell time
Robert Gordon University bootcamps are helping to create student entrepreneurs.
Creating a new generation of north and north-east entrepreneurs
Were the pair of us left disappointed after our trip to M&S café? Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
M&S café in Aberdeen: Menu items to try (and avoid) when fizz is served…
The River Dee during Storm Babet.
Aberdeenshire set for another weekend of heavy rain as yellow warning EXTENDED to Monday
The community of Whistleberry was cut off after their fibre-optic cables were chewed through by rodents. Image: Shutterstock/Google Maps.
Rural Aberdeenshire community cut off after rodents chew through vital fibre-optic cables
david walliams at a book signing
Ten-year-old Charlotte recruits David Walliams' star power in campaign to save Aberdeen's lost libraries

Conversation