‘Unsightly’ Ye Olde Frigate Bar outdoor seating to be removed amid noise concerns

Pub bosses have been ordered to remove an “unsightly” outdoor drinking area from outside an Aberdeen boozer.

Ye Olde Frigate Bar, on the city’s Netherkirkgate, installed the raised decking while restrictions were placed on drinking indoors during the pandemic.

A few months ago, they asked for permission to keep it there for at least another 18 months.

Though bosses added that “permanent permission” would be ideal, “if possible”.

A ‘shame’ if Ye Olde Frigate Bar outdoor seating is kept

But local historians raised concerns about the structure.

The Aberdeen Civic Society said: “It is a shame to allow developments such as this, which were approved during the Covid-19 pandemic, to become a permanent fixture.

“The land is a part of the roadway and pavement, and this should be its primary use.”

‘Measures needed to minimise noise’

The city centre community council raged against its “unsightly appearance”.

And member Rodrigo Rendon said the group had concerns about “significant evening noise and antisocial behavior disruption to residential flats above”.

He added: “This could include disturbances caused by patrons, amplified music, or other activities associated with the outdoor seating area.

“The proposal should include plans for sound barriers, acoustic treatments, or other measures to minimise the impact of noise.”

Mr Rendon concluded: “The outdoor seating area, including decking and

canopy, has an unsightly appearance that disrupts the visual harmony of the street.”

What did the council say?

Local authority roads chiefs were not wholly against the idea of it remaining in place… But they warned it could end up blocking traffic when work begins on the replacement Aberdeen Market.

They suggested consent be given for it to remain in place for six months, even though it does partially block access to The Tunnels.

The department said: “This has been in place due to Covid with seemingly no incidents or complaints.

“However, as future works are proposed on The Green and wayfinding is being considered on a larger scale in the city centre, we would request that this permission is granted for six months as opposed to this being permanent.”

But ultimately the plans were still refused.

Do you agree that the Ye Olde Frigate outdoor seating looks unsightly? Let us know in our comments section below

Ye Olde Frigate outdoor seating squabble comes as pub is up for sale

The pub has this month been put up for sale for the first time in 30 years.

Owner Steve Esson is retiring after three decades behind the bar, and it’s priced at £265,000.

Regulars told us they hope the traditional watering hole isn’t changed too much by any new manager.

You can see the outdoor seating plans at Ye Olde Frigate Bar here.