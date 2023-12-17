‘Unsightly’ Ye Olde Frigate Bar outdoor seating to be removed amid noise concerns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Unsightly’ Ye Olde Frigate Bar outdoor seating to be removed amid noise concerns

The drinking area was installed during the pandemic.

By Ben Hendry
Ye Olde Frigate outdoor seating area
Ye Olde Frigate outdoor seating area on the Netherkirkgate. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Pub bosses have been ordered to remove an “unsightly” outdoor drinking area from outside an Aberdeen boozer.

Ye Olde Frigate Bar, on the city’s Netherkirkgate, installed the raised decking while restrictions were placed on drinking indoors during the pandemic.

A few months ago, they asked for permission to keep it there for at least another 18 months.

Though bosses added that “permanent permission” would be ideal, “if possible”.

A ‘shame’ if Ye Olde Frigate Bar outdoor seating is kept

But local historians raised concerns about the structure.

The Aberdeen Civic Society said: “It is a shame to allow developments such as this, which were approved during the Covid-19 pandemic, to become a permanent fixture.

“The land is a part of the roadway and pavement, and this should be its primary use.”

The bar pictured here in 2o19, before the small beer garden was added. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

‘Measures needed to minimise noise’

The city centre community council raged against its “unsightly appearance”.

And member Rodrigo Rendon said the group had concerns about “significant evening noise and antisocial behavior disruption to residential flats above”.

He added: “This could include disturbances caused by patrons, amplified music, or other activities associated with the outdoor seating area.

“The proposal should include plans for sound barriers, acoustic treatments, or other measures to minimise the impact of noise.”

The interior of the city centre pub. Image: Christie & Co

Mr Rendon concluded: “The outdoor seating area, including decking and
canopy, has an unsightly appearance that disrupts the visual harmony of the street.”

What did the council say?

Local authority roads chiefs were not wholly against the idea of it remaining in place… But they warned it could end up blocking traffic when work begins on the replacement Aberdeen Market.

They suggested consent be given for it to remain in place for six months, even though it does partially block access to The Tunnels.

The back entrance to Cex in Aberdeen's Netherkirkgate. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen’s Netherkirkgate, with the drinking area in the background. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.

The department said: “This has been in place due to Covid with seemingly no incidents or complaints.

“However, as future works are proposed on The Green and wayfinding is being considered on a larger scale in the city centre, we would request that this permission is granted for six months as opposed to this being permanent.”

But ultimately the plans were still refused.

It’s possible that construction traffic trying to build the new market will need to use the road. Image: Halliday Fraser Munro/Aberdeen City Council

Do you agree that the Ye Olde Frigate outdoor seating looks unsightly? Let us know in our comments section below

Ye Olde Frigate outdoor seating squabble comes as pub is up for sale

The pub has this month been put up for sale for the first time in 30 years.

Owner Steve Esson is retiring after three decades behind the bar, and it’s priced at £265,000.

Regulars told us they hope the traditional watering hole isn’t changed too much by any new manager.

You can see the outdoor seating plans at Ye Olde Frigate Bar here.

