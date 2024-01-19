Bus bosses could rejig route to bring M&S shoppers to Union Square after flagship closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bus bosses could rejig route to bring M&S shoppers to Union Square after flagship closure

First Bus previously said the bus gates could allow new routes in Aberdeen. Now the firm says it will "monitor" demand for new stops closer to the expanded Union Square Marks and Spencer.

By Alastair Gossip
M&S will have a bigger and better store at Union Square.
Buses could be rerouted to carry Aberdeen shoppers closer to the new-look Marks and Spencer at Union Square.

News broke yesterday that M&S was to close its St Nicholas Street shop after 80 years of trading.

The high street giant will spend £15 million doubling the size of its Union Square premises, while doubling down on a single Aberdeen location.

How the revamped, larger Marks and Spencer store in Union Square, Aberdeen, could look. Image: Marks and Spencer
But loyal Marks and Spencer shoppers told us there would be “no reason to go past the Music Hall” on the way down Union Street once the store closes next spring.

Rosemary Paterson, 77, spoke for many when she said: “If you are elderly, disabled, pushing a pram or a wheelchair, how are you supposed to get to Union Square when the bus stop is on Union Street?”

Will Guild Street buses be enough for Marks and Spencer shoppers in Aberdeen?

Already, Stagecoach runs buses to Union Square from Aberdeenshire and beyond.

But the walk from the bus station through the shopping centre is far longer than the tootle through McCombie Court from Union Street to the current Aberdeen flagship Marks and Spencer.

Currently, bus passengers can zip through McCombie Court off the bus and into Marks and Spencer in Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
First Bus, too, runs routes through the area.

The operator running most of the city bus lines has nine which list Guild Street as a stop, including the 1B which runs between the Bridge of Don and Bridge of Dee.

However, the walk to the Union Square Marks and Spencer then includes crossing Aberdeen’s new bus priority route before trailing through the mall.

Would better bus links to the revamped Marks and Spencer at Union Square make it more likely you’ll stick by the brand? Let us know in the comments below.

First Bus will ‘monitor’ demand for better bus links to M&S

The Press and Journal asked First Bus if there were plans to reroute more services closer to the M&S doors.

The 3A First Bus takes in Guild Street on its route. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
We also asked if there was scope for buses to include the Union Square car park as a means of dropping shoppers as near as possible to Aberdeen’s new-look Marks and Spencers.

On Friday a First Bus spokesman told us: “We keep a close eye on developments across the city as they happen and how that impacts customer demand to and from different locations.

“This will then dictate any adjustments we make to our network.

“A large number of our services already stop in and around Union Square but we will continue to monitor any movements in customer demand once the changes take place in Spring 2025.”

The Union Street bus gate system in November.

First Bus previously hinted that the controversial bus gates surrounding Guild Street could result in new Aberdeen routes.

Your chance to have a say on the much-protested traffic layout in Market Street, Guild Street and Bridge Street ends on Tuesday.

‘This isn’t just any M&S, it’s OUR M&S’: Pensioners say they ‘won’t come to town any more’ after closure of Aberdeen’s flagship shop

The future of Aberdeen

