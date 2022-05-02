Exclusive: Jimmy Chung’s founder returning to Aberdeen beach with million-pound plans for food hall, bar and chip shop By Ben Hendry May 2, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: May 2, 2022, 5:46 pm This image offers a glimpse into how an empty unit at Aberdeen beach could be transformed. Picture by MAC Architects [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags Aberdeen Beach city team Jimmy Chung's planning More from the Press and Journal Food and Drink team Food and Drink How 172-year-old secret family recipe inspired food business Zingy Tingy Beetroot May 2, 2022 Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire Masterchef star brings one-man show to Royal Deeside May 2, 2022 Local Business Your Money: Sausage roll-onomics reveal how long it takes to earn your savoury snack May 2, 20221 More from the Press and Journal WATCH: Fans pack Bellslea for Fraserburgh’s play-off showdown with Bonnyrigg Rose – our special Highland League Weekly feature Premium Content Huge 168-tonne transformers arrive in Shetland to secure islands’ renewable electricity generation link Police hunt for suspect after ‘serious assault’ in Waterfront Nightclub in Wick ‘Anything is possible’: Oban athlete, 7, brings home five medals from national Dwarf games The rise and fall of cold and calculating Black Widower Malcolm Webster Premium Content Detective who exposed north-east wife killer Malcolm Webster says there could be other victims Premium Content