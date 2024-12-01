Weekend court roll – the Skye killer and an ice cream van revenge

Our reporters have been sitting in courtrooms across the north and north-east this week and covered a wide variety of cases.

Woman who embezzled £72,000 from Royal food supplier avoids prison

A woman who embezzled more than £72,000 from the north-east firm that supplies food to the Royal Family has avoided a prison sentence.

Michelle Wilson scammed the huge sum of money from Donald Russell Ltd while working there as a customer service team leader.

The 48-year-old – who had worked at the Inverurie firm for 12 years – cheated her employer by issuing more than 350 fake refunds to three bank cards belonging to her, Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard.

Despite being told that Wilson was unable to repay a penny of her ill-gotten gains, Sheriff Christine McCrossan said she “did not think it was appropriate” to send her to prison.

Aberdeen couple caught ignoring lifetime ban on keeping animals

An Aberdeen couple who were given a lifetime ban on keeping animals last year admitted flouting the order the very same day it was imposed.

John Symon, 43, and Victoria Symon, 38, received the ban last year after they were found to have neglected 60 animals which were found in squalid conditions crammed into their flat.

John Symon previously admitted three charges of causing an animal unnecessary suffering and two charges of failing to meet the needs of an animal.

Victoria Symon previously admitted one charge of causing an animal unnecessary suffering.

Valentine’s Day unprovoked assault lands Fraserburgh man court

A Fraserburgh man who was having a romantic break in Aberdeen assaulted a fellow guest at his city centre hotel.

Joe Wisely had been out for a Valentine’s Day date with his wife when they returned to their lodgings at Craibstone Suites.

The 39-year-old admitted repeatedly punching his victim during the drink-fuelled attack outside the hotel.

The incident, on February 16 this year, resulted in the victim requiring treatment at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Peterhead man facing lengthy jail term after admitting rape and sexual abuse of children

A Peterhead man has been locked up after admitting raping a child and sexually assaulting another over a prolonged period.

Russell Maitland initially denied the historic offences but entered a guilty plea before the trial began.

The 37-year-old appeared at the High Court in Aberdeen charged with two counts of raping children under the age of 13, but one of the charges was reduced to sexual assault.

Maitland also admitted a charge of public indecency by flashing his penis at various locations around Peterhead over a six-year period – crimes he said he carried out “for the thrill”.

Speeding driver behind bars after killing two holidaymakers in A85 crash

A speeding driver who killed two holidaymakers in a horror head-on smash on the A85 in Argyll is behind bars today.

George Murphy, 55, caused the crash after trying to overtake four vehicles, including a bus, on a blind summit and bend.

Martin and Josephine Cousland, of Anstruther, Fife, sadly never survived the collision after their Audi Q2 was struck.

Murphy’s two sons – who were passengers in his Ford Mondeo – were also badly hurt in the crash, which happened on March 31 2023.

Teenager set fire to curtains during cigarette break at Portsoy care home

An 18-year-old sparked a care home blaze after she set fire to curtains while having a cigarette break.

Morgan Low started the fire at Durnhythe Care Home in Portsoy then lied to colleagues and police to cover up her crime, Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told.

Low’s own solicitor described the incident as “stupidity” – and said it “beggars belief” that his client would act in the way she did.

Fiscal depute Rebecca Thompson told the court Low, who is now 20, had only been employed at Durnhythe for a few weeks when the fire broke out, at around 4.40pm on December 14 2022.

Sheriff tells Nairn dad who sexually assaulted women and called them Barbie ‘this was just wrong’

A man who called women “Barbie” before touching them inappropriately has been spared jail at Inverness Sheriff Court.

Passing sentence, Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald dismissed claims by Peter Rozgonyi, who is Hungarian, that there was a “cultural” explanation for his actions.

She told him: “This was not cultural, this was just wrong.”

Rozgonyi appeared for sentencing having been previously convicted of two counts of sexual assault between November 2020 and June 2021.

Get the latest crime and court stories delivered straight to your inbox

Every day our reporters are sitting in courtrooms around the area and now you can get their stories sent directly to you, five days a week.

Click here to find out how

Man admits sex assault on sleeping woman he met in Inverness bar

A man has admitted sexually assaulting a woman who had fallen asleep after a night out.

Dylan MacDonald had already been told to stop kissing the woman on her shoulder and breast before he put his hand inside her shorts and touched her intimately.

MacDonald, 21, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of sexually assaulting the woman at an address in the city on August 19 of last year.

Fiscal depute Emily Hood told the court that the woman had been in a city bar with a friend when they met MacDonald and another man.

Diego the dog spared death sentence after biting deliver man

A German shepherd dog who bit a delivery driver on the hand has been shown mercy by a sheriff who decided against handing him a death sentence.

But Diego’s owner Janet MacFarlane was instructed by Sheriff Sara Matheson to keep him muzzled and on a lead when out in public.

Inverness Sheriff Court previously heard how Diego bit the worker through a gap in the gate, leaving him needing stitches.

In evidence led by fiscal depute Sharon Ralph, the delivery driver told the court that when he arrived at the property in Drumnadrochit on April 14 of last year the dog was initially called away by MacFarlane’s husband.

Ice cream van targeted by drug addict in frightening firebomb attack

A couple who run an ice cream business say they are baffled as to why an Aberdeen drug addict doused their van with petrol and tried to set it on fire.

Jamie Howell was dressed all in black when he turned up in the quiet village of Daviot near Oldmeldrum and targeted Elizabeth Taylor and Neil Robertson’s Miss Whippy Delight van.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told Howell, 40, had accrued a debt and had been sent to torch the van to give the couple “a scare”.

Speaking after the case, Elizabeth said she believed it was a case of mistaken identity and described the petrol attack as “evil”.

Pensioner caught dealing prescription drugs from her Aberdeen home

A 70-year-old woman who was caught dealing thousands of pounds worth of anti-anxiety and sleeping pills from her home has avoided a prison sentence.

Aberdeen pensioner Eileen Gill had more than £8,000 of drugs, such as Diazepam, Pregabalin, Zopiclone and Alprazolam, Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told.

Police found pills and capsules of the drugs in Gill’s house and more drugs within a holdall in her car.

It was stated that Gill, a first offender, had got involved in the scheme as a “favour for a friend”.

Careless young drink-driver caused crash on Highland road

A careless drink-driver caused a crash on a Highland road just months after passing his test.

Fergus Sherlock was more than double the limit when he attempted an “ill-advised” overtake on the A95 at its junction with the B9152, near Granish.

No one was injured in the collision but a sheriff told Sherlock: “You are very lucky that this accident wasn’t more serious.”

Sherlock, 18, appeared before Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald to admit charges of drink-driving and careless driving relating to the incident on August 2 of this year.

‘Heil Hitler’: Injured Inverness man left police covered in blood

Police were subjected to a tirade of foul language and racist abuse after they went to help an injured man in Inverness city centre.

Mark Macdonald was nursing a head wound in the city’s High Street but started shouting, swearing and using the n-word when officers arrived.

Even when they managed to get him to Raigmore Hospital for treatment his abuse didn’t stop and he told officers: “I hope you die” and “Heil Hitler”.

Inverness Sheriff Court heard that the disturbance started as officers waited for an ambulance to take the 47-year-old to hospital.

Get the latest crime and court stories delivered straight to your inbox

Every day our reporters are sitting in courtrooms around the area and now you can get their stories sent directly to you, five days a week.

Click here to find out how

‘I’ve never stolen a car before’: Inverness thief caught on dashcam

A car thief was snared after the dashcam on a Mercedes he was stealing caught him red-handed in more ways than one.

An audio recording captured Anthony Jackson lamenting how difficult it was to steal the expensive vehicle, which was left so smeared in blood.

“F***ing hell,” he was heard saying, “this is hard to do”.

Jackson, 39, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a charge of stealing a Mercedes from outside an address in Slackbuie last year.

Careless driver caused horrific three-vehicle crash on the A9

A driver who miraculously survived a three-vehicle crash on the A9 in Sutherland has been fined almost £3,000 for causing the collision.

Kevin Whitehead crossed the centre lines of the road as he negotiated a bend, crashing into two vans coming in the opposite direction.

The crash left a passenger from one van with a broken sternum, while Whitehead himself suffered a bleed on the brain.

Whitehead, 38, had initially denied a charge of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Highland hotel boss dubbed ‘Bonnie Prince Charlie’ in emails that triggered £100m lawsuit

A Highland hotel boss launched a £100 million lawsuit after reading emails in which staff from a major bank accused him of having an “islander mentality”.

Macdonald Hotels Ltd (MHL) – which owns hotels and resorts across Scotland, including Aberdeen, Aviemore and Inverness – was embroiled in a dispute with Bank of Scotland when the emails came to light.

Chief executive officer Donald Macdonald believed the bank had exerted undue pressure on his company to sell properties, but regarded the insults as the last straw.

In one email, a bank representative said of Harris-born Mr Macdonald: “We need to speak to him using his own islander mentality and not take any s**t from him.”

Brenda Page’s murderer fails in latest bid to clear name

Lawyers for the man who murdered Aberdeen scientist Brenda Page have failed to convince judges to give them more time to prepare his appeal against conviction and sentence.

Christopher Harrisson, Brenda’s ex-husband, instructed his advocate Gordon Jackson KC to address the Court of Criminal Appeal today.

Mr Jackson told judges Lady Wise, Lord Armstrong and Lord Beckett for an extension to the time they have to prepare their case.

Mr Harrisson, 82, is serving life for the murder of Brenda, who was 32 when she lost her life in Aberdeen in July 1978.

Repeat Highland fare dodger assaulted railway worker

A fare dodger who was caught twice in one day without a ticket assaulted a member of railway staff and resisted police officers.

Ghale Ahmed struck the railway employee as they attempted to escort him from Inverness train station.

Later that day he struggled with police officers who arrived to remove him from a train at Nairn station.

Ghale Ahmed appeared from custody at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit two fare-dodging charges, along with assault, threatening behaviour and resisting British Transport Police.

Inverness driver who had been drinking fled from police and hid in skip

An uninsured driver who had been drinking fled from police and hid in a skip.

Toby Crace-Eales had already failed a roadside breath test when he got out of the police car and ran away.

He tried to conceal himself inside a waste skip but was found by officers who took him to the police station, where he failed to provide a further sample

Crace-Eales, 31, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit charges of driving without insurance and failing to provide a sample of breath when required to do so.

Skye man guilty of murder and attempted murders

A Skye man accused of murdering his brother-in-law and attempting to murder three other people was this afternoon found guilty and jailed for a minimum of 28 years.

Finlay MacDonald, 41, had denied murdering John MacKinnon at his home at Teangue, on Skye, on August 10 2022, by firing a shotgun at him.

He also denied attempting to murder his wife Rowena, 34, on the same day at the family home at Tarskavaig, on Skye, by repeatedly stabbing her.

He further denied attempting to murder retired osteopath John MacKenzie and his wife Fay, both 65, at their home in the village of Dornie, in Ross-shire, on the same date by discharging a shotgun at them.

Serial Inverness rapist who blames victim locked up for eight years

A victim-blaming rapist who spent more than a decade subjecting a woman to repeated rapes and sexual assaults has been jailed for eight years.

Alastair Coote, 61, assaulted the female, who cannot be named for legal reasons, between April 2008 and June 2022 at locations in Inverness and Ross-shire,.

Coote, a prisoner of HMP Inverness, was convicted on charges of repeatedly raping and sexually assaulting the woman at a trial earlier this year.

Judge Lord Renucci deferred sentence on Coote to obtain a report on his background and the accused appeared, via video link, on Friday at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Aberdeen churchyard rapist jailed for seven years

A violent Aberdeen churchyard rapist has been jailed for seven years.

Sean Wyness, 34, appeared in the dock at the High Court in Aberdeen to face sentence after he dragged a woman into the grounds of St Clement’s Church and raped her during the early hours of May 15 2022.

He was found guilty of rape following a jury trial earlier this year.

The charge stated that Wyness seized the woman by the hair and pinned her against a wall.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen and the latest crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group.