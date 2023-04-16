Summer display to bring ‘splash of colour’ to Bon Accord Terrace

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeen street could be given a “splash of colour” to breathe new life into the city centre.

Aberdeen Inspired hopes to illuminate Bon Accord Terrace with bright floral installations to bring more visitors to the west end of Union Street.

The business improvement district plans to create the summer display in an effort to improve the experience for pedestrians and make the area more attractive.

If approved by Aberdeen City Council, the summer lights will shine bright every night for four months – from late May until late September.

It will make use of the fittings installed for last year’s colourful umbrella canopy, which will once again return to Shiprow in celebration of neurodiversity next month.

The floral display will then be replaced by a canopy of fairy lights to create a festive atmosphere in winter.

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, believes the eye-catching installation will also be a boost for local businesses.

He said: “We hope this will bring visitors to the area and encourage them to visit the local shops, bars and restaurants while they’re at this end of the city centre, as well as providing a splash of colour and a photo opportunity.

“The flowers will make use of the existing wires and, subject to planning consent, will be in place from May until September before being replaced for the Ceiling of Light fairy lights over the darker winter months.”