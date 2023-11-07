Approved: 25 Student flats above Union Street shops – despite concerns they will ‘ruin the area for residents’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Approved: 25 Student flats above Union Street shops – despite concerns they will ‘ruin the area for residents’

There is hope that getting more students to live in the city centre will help to rejuvenate the Granite Mile.

By Chris Cromar
Union Street building with Amarone and Sk:n.
The flats will be located at Victoria House on Union Street. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.

Dozens of students could soon be living in Aberdeen’s Granite Mile after planning permission was granted for 25 flats.

The student flats have been approved for the B-listed former offices of commercial property firm DM Hall, which vacated the Union Street site in 2019.

The plans span over three floors of the building and design drawings show individual living areas, as well as a shared social space with room marked out for a pool table.

Located at Victoria House – between the Union Street junctions of Bon Accord and Dee streets – the apartments will be situated above restaurants Amarone and Gidi Grill, as well as cosmetic treatment clinic Sk:n.

Victoria House on Union Street.
Victoria House is located between the junctions of Bon Accord and Dee streets. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.

Plans submitted to Aberdeen City Council in March by Edinburgh-based Inspired City Living revealed that the first, second and third floor of the building would house the flats.

It went before the local authority’s planning committee due to an objection from the City Centre Community Council, who rejected it due to “nuisances” by students, including late night noise.

They also argued that it “would make the existing zone leaning too much towards a student accommodation area”, which they said does not “provide compatibility of use with the family-residential area that is nearby”.

Plans for new students flats at Victoria House.
There will be a student “social space” on the first floor. Image: Fitzgerald and Associates.
Plans for new students flats at Victoria House.
Nine rooms and a laundry room will be created on the second floor of the student flats. Image: Fitzgerald and Associates.
Plans for new students flats at Victoria House.
There will be nine more rooms on the third floor. Image: Fitzgerald and Associates.

Some other local residents also objected to the plans due to noise and disruption issues, with neighbour Mhiara Mackenzie arguing that it will “ruin the area for residents”.

However, a council noise impact assessment found that due to the development having no parking spaces, it will not have “a significant impact on local air quality”.

With regeneration plans a focal point in improving the fortunes of Aberdeen’s main thoroughfare, moving more people into the area is seen as an important part of this.

‘Great to see the upper floors coming into use’

Councillor Marie Boulton told the committee: “I think it’s great to see the upper floors coming into use, which have been neglected for a long time, so it’s great to see them coming back.”

At a summit to discuss ideas to regenerate Union Street last year, one idea suggested was getting more students to live in the city centre.

Outside of Travelodge on Justice Mill Lane.
The former Travelodge on Justice Mill Lane is now student flats. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Earlier this year, the former Travelodge on Langstane Place was opened by Bauhaus as accommodation for more than 100 students.

On St Andrew’s Street – just off of George Street – the former Doubletree by Hilton hotel is also being turned into student accommodation, with 105 rooms to be available.

‘Another road blocked’: Readers react as Aberdeen Christmas Village begins to take shape

