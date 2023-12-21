Bosses want YOUR help in picking new name for £50m Aberdeen Market!

The people of the north-east are being called on to help shape the future of the landmark new market hoped to turn around Aberdeen city centre.

Operators working on the destination venue hope to ramp up their efforts in the new year.

But one important thing is missing…

They need to come up with a catchy moniker for the building, which will have a food hall on the ground floor along with shops and cafes upstairs.

Aberdonians have never been shy when it comes to offering their opinions on big-money projects, and hospitality chiefs at The McGinty’s Group are hoping for an outpouring of ideas.

People are being asked to help out by firing in their suggestions over the next few weeks.

Why launch Aberdeen market naming campaign?

Allan Henderson, McGinty’s director, hopes it will help to build excitement for the popular project.

He said: “We are very excited about the development and what it’s going to bring to the city.

“We would love the excitement to be shared by our fellow Aberdonians.”

Mr Henderson hopes to appoint a local marketing agency to “work on the branding” as soon as next month.

And he wants to present them with a bundle of brilliant ideas.

He added: “Having a poll of names suggested by locals will be a great starting point for them to work from.”

What can we expect in new venue?

The final decision will be made by McGinty’s and Aberdeen City Council, as the local authority owns the building.

The plans are for the “world class” market to inject new life into the struggling city centre with its mix of international-style food, a bar to be run by Fierce and outdoor events space.

Another key point is helping to bring more people onto Union Street, with escalators from The Green to the Granite Mile.

Aberdeen market naming to be a ‘fun exercise’

Council co-leader Christian Allard said: “The name of the venue will be an important part of attracting people to visit.

“It will be an interesting and fun exercise to see what suggestions people put forward.”

Ian Yuill, his co-leader, added: “The new market development will help regenerate the city centre and boost our local economy.”

Email your idea for the name to info@mcgintysgroup.co.uk by Sunday, December 31.

Any suggestions posted in our comments section below will also be passed on.

Read more about the project:

New Aberdeen Market APPROVED in £50m bid to boost city centre

We revealed the attraction will have 10 food outlets and a bar run by Fierce

Local hospitality leaders McGinty’s Group confirmed as operators

Our food and drink writer Karla Sinclair on the 10 units she would like to see open up at the now approved Aberdeen Market