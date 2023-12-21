Bosses want YOUR help in picking new name for £50m Aberdeen Market!

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Bosses want YOUR help in picking new name for £50m Aberdeen Market!

Work is expected to begin in the weeks ahead - but one very important thing is missing...

A birds eye view of the planned Aberdeen market development and the Green. Image: Halliday Fraser Munro/Aberdeen City Council
A birds eye view of the planned Aberdeen market development and The Green. Image: Halliday Fraser Munro/Aberdeen City Council
By Ben Hendry

The people of the north-east are being called on to help shape the future of the landmark new market hoped to turn around Aberdeen city centre.

Operators working on the destination venue hope to ramp up their efforts in the new year.

But one important thing is missing…

The naming drive for Aberdeen market could capture people’s imagination. Image: Halliday Fraser Munro/Aberdeen City Council

They need to come up with a catchy moniker for the building, which will have a food hall on the ground floor along with shops and cafes upstairs.

Aberdonians have never been shy when it comes to offering their opinions on big-money projects, and hospitality chiefs at The McGinty’s Group are hoping for an outpouring of ideas.

People are being asked to help out by firing in their suggestions over the next few weeks.

The flattened site as it looks today. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson

Why launch Aberdeen market naming campaign?

Allan Henderson, McGinty’s director, hopes it will help to build excitement for the popular project.

He said: “We are very excited about the development and what it’s going to bring to the city.

“We would love the excitement to be shared by our fellow Aberdonians.”

Plans for a glazed frontage of the new Aberdeen market at 91-93 Union Street would create a "striking new intervention" on the Granite Mile. Image: Halliday Fraser Munro/Aberdeen City Council
Plans for a glazed frontage of the new Aberdeen market at 91-93 Union Street would create a “striking new intervention” on the Granite Mile. Image: Halliday Fraser Munro/Aberdeen City Council

Mr Henderson hopes to appoint a local marketing agency to “work on the branding” as soon as next month.

And he wants to present them with a bundle of brilliant ideas.

He added: “Having a poll of names suggested by locals will be a great starting point for them to work from.”

What can we expect in new venue?

The final decision will be made by McGinty’s and Aberdeen City Council, as the local authority owns the building.

The plans are for the “world class” market to inject new life into the struggling city centre with its mix of international-style food, a bar to be run by Fierce and outdoor events space.

An artist impression of the proposed new Aberdeen Market. Image: Halliday Fraser Munro/Aberdeen City Council

Another key point is helping to bring more people onto Union Street, with escalators from The Green to the Granite Mile.

Aberdeen market naming to be a ‘fun exercise’

Council co-leader Christian Allard said: “The name of the venue will be an important part of attracting people to visit.

“It will be an interesting and fun exercise to see what suggestions people put forward.”

Allan Henderson, director of The McGinty’s Group, councillor Ian Yuill, councillor Alex McLellan and Martin Widerlechner, marketing and sales manager. Image: Aberdeen City Council

Ian Yuill, his co-leader, added: “The new market development will help regenerate the city centre and boost our local economy.”

Email your idea for the name to info@mcgintysgroup.co.uk by Sunday, December 31.

Any suggestions posted in our comments section below will also be passed on.

Read more about the project:

New Aberdeen Market APPROVED in £50m bid to boost city centre

We revealed the attraction will have 10 food outlets and a bar run by Fierce

Local hospitality leaders McGinty’s Group confirmed as operators 

Our food and drink writer Karla Sinclair on the 10 units she would like to see open up at the now approved Aberdeen Market 

All the latest planning stories

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Army man slapped pub-goer who 'expressed understanding' of PTSD
Craibstone roundabout
A96 closed after collision at Craibstone roundabout
Golfing legend Paul Lawrie stopped by one of the Trinity Centre bottle shops for a signing session.
New bottle shops raise spirits at resurgent Trinity Centre - and pop-ups could become…
ScotRail train in Aberdeen station.
Trains from Aberdeen to Inverness cancelled
A North Sea oil and gas industry crew change.
Blood pressure and diabetes top causes of failed North Sea medicals
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. The owner of the property where Aberdeen mum Jill Barclay was brutally raped and murdered plans to move into the house with his family, The Press and Journal can reveal. 'Devastated' campaigners behind a community buyout bid had wanted to demolish the site but the current owner said they were 'taking too long' to buy it from him Picture shows; Jill Barclay was killed at the Farburn Gatehouse, Dyce, in September 2022. N/A. Supplied by Family handout (Jill Barclay)/DC Thomson (Farburn Gatehouse, Dyce) Date; Unknown
Owner of Jill Barclay murder house to turn it into his family home
St Andrews School in Inverurie. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Confirmed: St Andrews School in Inverurie to be demolished
Mario Di Maio is stepping away from his operations role with Aberdeen Mountain Rescue Team after 53 years. Pictured (left) is Mr Di Maio at the Great Scot awards in 2015, and on the right, Mr Di Maio on a call in 1974. Images: Aberdeen MRT. Visualization: Michael McCosh.
'Sad moment' as Aberdeen mountain hero steps back after 53 years saving lives
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Stalker threatened to murder former partner - during police interview
Tracy leaves hats across different places in Moray and Aberdeenshire.
Have you found a hat? Meet Keith's secret Santa dropping gifts for people across…

Conversation