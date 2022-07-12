Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin expects to complete signing of Benfica striker Luis Lopes within days

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin is confident the signing of Benfica striker Luis Lopes will be completed this week.

A six figure fee has been agreed with the Portuguese giants for the 22-year-old.

Goodwin says there are still a ‘few bits and pieces to be finalised’ and talks with Lopes are on-going.

However he expects a deal to be pushed over the line to make the Cape Verde international his seventh signing of a summer rebuild.

When the transfer is completed Goodwin expect Lopes to be a regular goal scorer for the Reds.

Goodwin insists Lopes, also known as Duk, is a quick, strong centre-forward who will hit the goal trail.

Lopes will add further bite to an attack that has also been bolstered by the £535,000 signing of striker Bojan Miovksi from MTK Budapest.

North Macedonian international Miovski has yet to join the Dons in the Granite City as his Visa application is still being processed.

Albanian international midfielder Ylber Ramadani, who signed on June 8, only met up with the Dons this week due to Brexit red tape with his visa application.

Goodwin insists there will be no delay with the arrival of Lopes.

He said: “A fee has been agreed and I would like to think Luis Lopes will be here by the end of this week or the early part of next week.

“There is a conversation going on with Luis.

“However we are not quite there yet as there are still a few bits and pieces to be finalised.

“We’ll need to go through the GBE (Governing Body Endorsement) hearing, the work permit and visa process.

“However because Portugal is in the EU we can bring him over differently to Ramadani and Miovski.

“It is a different situation as he can come over and train once we get that GBE hearing done.”

Quick, strong, powerful and he will score goals

Centre-forward Lopes scored 11 goals in 42 games for Benfica B in Liga Portugal B last season.

Benfica B, who are ineligible for promotion from Liga Portugal B, finished fifth in the division.

A former Portuguese U18 and U19 international, Lopes netted 18 times in 41 appearances for Benfica U23.

Goodwin said: “He is a centre forward, quick and strong as well as being a powerful wee guy.

“At only 22, he’s got a lot of development to do.

“He fits in with our model and recruitment strategy.

“Luis is one that we think will be another good addition at the top end of the pitch.

“That’s an area we need to strengthen as we need competition for places.

“We need options not just in the starting XI but also lads who can come on and make changes in a game as well.

“We have good options now as (Christian) Ramirez scored a couple of good goals at the weekend against Peterhead.

“He probably could have had a couple more.

“Miovski is one that we are really excited about – a Macedonian international.

“Lopes, if we manage to get that one over the line, will give us a good attacking option.

“He will score goals.”

Similar football education to Jota

Aberdeen are working on getting the paperwork finalised before the player travels to Scotland for a medical and the deal can be officially confirmed.

Celtic winger Jota is a former Benfica team-mate of Lopes.

Portuguese U21 international Jota played 47 times for Benfica B from 2017 to 19.

He went on to make 34 appearances for the Benfica first team.

Jota completed a permanent move to Celtic earlier this month following a successful loan spell with the Premiership champions.

Goodwin said: “Luis has had a really good education with Benfica and is only a year younger than Jota at Celtic.

“I am not for a minute comparing him to Jota.

“However Luis has had a similar education in the game from an early age as him.

“We are excited about him but he still has a lot to learn, there’s no doubt about it.

“But the more attacking options you have as a manager the better chance of winning a game of football.”

Ramadani ready for quickfire debut

Lopes will be the seventh signing of Goodwin’s summer rebuild that has now cost in excess of £1 million in transfer fees.

Goodwin’s first signing, midfielder Ramadani, has finally joined the squad after a five week wait due to the drawn out visa application process.

Ramadani trained with the squad for the first time on Monday morning at Cormack Park.

He was also part of a training session open to supporters at Pittodrie on Tuesday morning.

Goodwin says Ramadani arrived fit and will be in contention to make a debut against Dumbarton in the Premier Sports Cup on Wednesday.

He said: “Ylber trained for the first time on Monday and trained really well.

“He has come over in great shape.

“He’s had constant dialogue with Graham Kirk, our sport scientist, over the last couple of weeks.

“Graham gave him a fitness programme.

“Ylber will be part of the squad for the game against Dumbarton.”