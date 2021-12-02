Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
How do I rent the Home Alone house and how much does it cost?

By Derry Alldritt
December 2, 2021, 6:31 pm Updated: December 2, 2021, 6:32 pm
Photo by Nam Y Huh/AP/Shutterstock

It’s a place you can visit every Christmas through your TV screen but now one lucky family has the chance to stay there for real.

The iconic house from Home Alone is available to rent on AirBnB for just £18.

Successful applicants will be given the chance stay in the Chicago-based home for one night only on December 12.

The hit film starred Macaulay Culkin as eight-year-old Kevin McAllister who was left to defend his home from the Wet Bandits after his Paris-bound family forgot him.

The four guests chosen to stay in the house will be greeted by on arrival by Devin Ratray, who played Kevin’s older brother Buzz.

The pad also comes complete with classic Home Alone props such as booby traps, aftershave and a mirror to scream into, and of course 90s junk food – everything your remember from the Christmas classic.

