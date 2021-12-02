It’s a place you can visit every Christmas through your TV screen but now one lucky family has the chance to stay there for real.

The iconic house from Home Alone is available to rent on AirBnB for just £18.

Successful applicants will be given the chance stay in the Chicago-based home for one night only on December 12.

The hit film starred Macaulay Culkin as eight-year-old Kevin McAllister who was left to defend his home from the Wet Bandits after his Paris-bound family forgot him.

The four guests chosen to stay in the house will be greeted by on arrival by Devin Ratray, who played Kevin’s older brother Buzz.

The pad also comes complete with classic Home Alone props such as booby traps, aftershave and a mirror to scream into, and of course 90s junk food – everything your remember from the Christmas classic.