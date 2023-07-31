Derelict depot could become coastal Mearns dream home while locals battle new house at Cruden Bay

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals lodged across the north-east.

Over the summer, plenty of people tend to long for a home by the seaside.

And this week, our round-up features designs for a stunning coastal dream home by the shore at Johnshaven.

But getting a place down by the sea isn’t all plain sailing – with villagers in Cruden Bay sinking proposals for a new home close to the famous beach.

We begin, however, with plans for a new art gallery just yards away from Stonehaven seafront.

Artist relocating to Aberdeenshire

William Dawson wants to turn a flat in the centre of Stonehaven into a new art gallery selling his work.

Mr Dawson opened the Quay Gallery in Aberdour, on the north shore of the Firth of Forth, in 2014.

But now the Elgin native, who studied at Aberdeen University, wants to move north from Fife.

And he’s picked another scenic spot.

The artist is seeking the council’s permission to transform the ground floor flat at 9 Rodney Street into the gallery, with a new door needed and signs to be erected.

Urgent repairs for Insch church

Meanwhile, parishioners in Insch are launching efforts to save their beloved local kirk.

Worshippers at St Drostan’s Episcopal Church have been warned by surveyors that the building needs “urgent repairs”.

Known locally as “the Red Church”, it dates back to 1894.

And the C-listed church is now showing its age in a number of areas.

The roof, bell tower, leadwork, guttering, downpipes and stonework all need repairs.

And the cross on the east end of the roof needs to be “made safe”.

Papers submitted to Aberdeenshire Council say that the 30-strong congregation has been growing in recent years.

It hosts various local groups, like the Bennachie Singers, Inschy Winschy Spiders mums and toddlers, Beavers and Rainbows.

Architects add: “As the church is a thriving part of the local community, these essential repairs will ensure the longevity of the community hub the building has become.”

Former Alford bank could become restaurant

Developers want to turn the former Clydesdale Bank in the heart of Alford into a new restaurant.

The branch closed almost 10 years ago, despite protests from locals.

After that, Tela communications turned it into an office – but that has since shut too.

Now, fresh proposals have been lodged to bring 49 Main Street back into use.

Alford-based Pyramid Building Solutions has submitted blueprints showing how the space could be converted into a diner with space for 72 people.

However, as things stand, there is no indication as to the type of cuisine it could be serving up if approved.

King Street pizza plans

A pizza firm that has enjoyed success since turning a Torry bookmakers into a new takeaway is taking a gamble on another former William Hill about a mile away.

Last summer, La Fiamma was given permission for the parlour on Victoria Road.

It opened soon afterwards, and has been delighting locals ever since.

And now, owner Amir Jahani wants to open another branch at 188 King Street.

The old William Hill premises has been empty for a while, and architects for La Fiamma say the change would “provide a sought-after service”.

They add: “This would provide local job positions, as well as to supply chains.

“Most importantly it brings a vacant and potentially future derelict property, in an

important position, back into use.”

The stone-baked specialists boast about their “authentic Italian pizza”, which uses “a secret family recipe passed down through generations”.

This proposed King Street branch would provide some competition for a Pizza Hut just across the road…

Confirmed: Aberdeen’s oldest furniture shop to become cafe

There was an outpouring of sadness, mixed with many fond memories, when Aberdeen’s oldest furniture shop announced its closure earlier this year.

Ewen and Company, which operated over three floors on George Street, had been run by three generations of the Ewen family since it was established in 1922.

Passersby will have noticed that the shopfloor, once brimming with furniture, is now empty.

And Aberdeen City Council has rubber-stamped plans to turn it into a new cafe and children’s play centre, which we revealed months ago when the scheme was formed.

Eyup Simpil says the new venture at 260-262 George Street will serve the likes of tea, coffee, soft drinks, cakes, baked potatoes, baguettes and sandwiches.

It would also have a soft play area and role play equipment for youngsters to enjoy themselves while their parents and guardians have their meals.

What did the neighbours think?

Margaret Simpson, who lives nearby, worried that noise from the excited tots could disturb the elderly and disabled residents at Loch Court.

Rachel Mearns, who runs the Aberdeen Academy of Performing Arts to the rear of the site, had mixed views.

She welcomed the idea of a new business coming to the area, offering her customers “somewhere to go after classes for a coffee and cake”.

But she worried about an increase in traffic on the already-plagued Jopps Lane.

Neighbour Matthew Robertson agreed there could be a congestion, and “possible safety issues as there are often children coming and going from the performing arts centre”.

The council agreed to the “zero parking” plans, as there are plenty bus stops nearby.

Greenbrae Primary to get extra space for pupils

City planning chiefs have paved the way for a new temporary modular building at Aberdeen’s Greenbrae Primary School.

Planning documents say it will be in place for the start of the new term.

It will cost £132,000, will have space for two classrooms and be there for three years.

The plans come amid efforts to prevent school rolls across Aberdeen from getting out of hand, with warnings that siblings could end up attending different places.

Derelict depot could become Johnshaven dream home

Kirriemuir architect Gary Sinclair and wife Michelle want to transform a former council depot along the Johnshaven coast into a new dream home.

The property would come with a studio for Mr Sinclair to carry out his work.

While some of the building will have to be knocked down, the couple want to “retain, refurbish and re-use” as much of it as possible.

They say the new house would be designed to be “low energy”, with all mod cons.

Papers submitted to Aberdeenshire Council suggest the old warehouse has been there for about 200 years.

But it’s been lying vacant for about three decades.

The new scheme should “reflect the historic form and heritage of the original structure, while enhancing the architectural, historic and visual qualities of the Johnshaven Conservation Area”.

Blueprints show that the home would have a “seaside garden” facing the horizon, with “salt-tolerant plants”.

There would be a kitchen, lounge and “workspace galley” on the ground floor.

The newly formed upper level would have living/dining space and two bedrooms, with large windows looking out to sea.

The building is opposite the village’s famous Crab House, which has appeared in Planning Ahead in the past.

Cruden Bay home refused after local backlash

But getting permission for a new home in a traditional fishing village can be tricky…

Businessman Frank Groves last year lodged plans to build a new house at Cruden Bay, near Peterhead.

The company director sought permission to build the property on vacant land to the rear of 11 Harbour Street.

Mr Groves’ architects said the bungalow would be “respectful of the local rural surroundings”, while arguing that the ground earmarked has been “laid to waste for a period of around 20 years”.

But several locals banded together to fight the plans.

Would a metal roof be ‘diabolical’?

Green Street resident Angie Emslie said the area of the traditional seaside village could not handle another home, arguing that Ward Street is “already congested with residents’ cars”.

She also slammed the design as being out of keeping in the conservation area, raising fears that approving it could “pave the way for the street to present as a ‘shanty-town'”.

The angry villager added: “A metal roof is a diabolical suggestion.

“And I have great anxiety over the disruption caused to the residents of Ward Street and Green Street during the build of the proposed dwelling.

“There are many elderly and infirm residents nearby, and I am in no doubt that this development would negatively impact their health, wellbeing and quality of life.”

What did the council say?

She and others flagged concerns about the potential for another floor to be added to the home in the future.

Jill McWilliam questioned the idea of building a home in the “squeezed-in plot”, while Paul Fyfe blasted how it would look behind the row of quaint fishing cottages.

Council planning bosses did not object to the constrained nature of the site.

But they did blast the design, which they said would “fail to preserve the character of Port Erroll Conservation Area”, as they refused the application.

It comes as many locals are dismayed by the destruction of historic fishing poles to make way for a new Cruden Bay cafe.

You can see this week’s plans for yourself using these links:

Stonehaven art plans

Urgent repairs for Insch church

Alford office to become restaurant

King Street takeaway

Aberdeen’s oldest furniture shop

Greenbrae Primary School

Johnshaven dream home

Cruden Bay home refused