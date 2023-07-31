Derelict depot could become coastal Mearns dream home while locals battle new house at Cruden Bay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Derelict depot could become coastal Mearns dream home while locals battle new house at Cruden Bay

Meanwhile, a former bookies on Aberdeen's King Street could be reborn as a pizzeria.

By Ben Hendry
A centuries-old warehouse could be transformed into a Johnshaven dream home.
A centuries-old warehouse could be transformed into a Johnshaven dream home. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals lodged across the north-east.

Over the summer, plenty of people tend to long for a home by the seaside.

And this week, our round-up features designs for a stunning coastal dream home by the shore at Johnshaven.

But getting a place down by the sea isn’t all plain sailing – with villagers in Cruden Bay sinking proposals for a new home close to the famous beach.

We begin, however, with plans for a new art gallery just yards away from Stonehaven seafront.

Artist relocating to Aberdeenshire

William Dawson wants to turn a flat in the centre of Stonehaven into a new art gallery selling his work.

Mr Dawson opened the Quay Gallery in Aberdour, on the north shore of the Firth of Forth, in 2014.

The property is on the corner with Barclay Street. Image: Google Maps

But now the Elgin native, who studied at Aberdeen University, wants to move north from Fife.

And he’s picked another scenic spot.

The artist is seeking the council’s permission to transform the ground floor flat at 9 Rodney Street into the gallery, with a new door needed and signs to be erected.

The door and sign proposed for the new gallery. Image: Hyve Architects

Urgent repairs for Insch church

Meanwhile, parishioners in Insch are launching efforts to save their beloved local kirk.

Worshippers at St Drostan’s Episcopal Church have been warned by surveyors that the building needs “urgent repairs”.

The church will turn 130 next year. Image: Google Maps

Known locally as “the Red Church”, it dates back to 1894.

And the C-listed church is now showing its age in a number of areas.

The roof, bell tower, leadwork, guttering, downpipes and stonework all need repairs.

And the cross on the east end of the roof needs to be “made safe”.

Bob Philip and his son Stuart Philip sold jigsaws to raise money for charity at the church in 2020. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

Papers submitted to Aberdeenshire Council say that the 30-strong congregation has been growing in recent years.

It hosts various local groups, like the Bennachie Singers, Inschy Winschy Spiders mums and toddlers, Beavers and Rainbows.

Architects add: “As the church is a thriving part of the local community, these essential repairs will ensure the longevity of the community hub the building has become.”

Former Alford bank could become restaurant

Developers want to turn the former Clydesdale Bank in the heart of Alford into a new restaurant.

The branch closed almost 10 years ago, despite protests from locals.

Locals did their best to prevent the closure. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

After that, Tela communications turned it into an office – but that has since shut too.

Now, fresh proposals have been lodged to bring 49 Main Street back into use.

The town centre building is lying vacant. Image: Google Maps

Alford-based Pyramid Building Solutions has submitted blueprints showing how the space could be converted into a diner with space for 72 people.

However, as things stand, there is no indication as to the type of cuisine it could be serving up if approved.

There would be room inside for dozens of diners. Image: Google Maps

King Street pizza plans

A pizza firm that has enjoyed success since turning a Torry bookmakers into a new takeaway is taking a gamble on another former William Hill about a mile away.

Last summer, La Fiamma was given permission for the parlour on Victoria Road.

It opened soon afterwards, and has been delighting locals ever since.

All bets have been off at this William Hill for some time. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

And now, owner Amir Jahani wants to open another branch at 188 King Street.

The old William Hill premises has been empty for a while, and architects for La Fiamma say the change would “provide a sought-after service”.

La Fiamma is eyeing up the vacant unit. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

They add: “This would provide local job positions, as well as to supply chains.

“Most importantly it brings a vacant and potentially future derelict property, in an
important position, back into use.”

There’s another takeaway next door. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

The stone-baked specialists boast about their “authentic Italian pizza”, which uses “a secret family recipe passed down through generations”.

This proposed King Street branch would provide some competition for a Pizza Hut just across the road…

The Pizza Hut seen here across King Street may not welcome the idea. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Confirmed: Aberdeen’s oldest furniture shop to become cafe

There was an outpouring of sadness, mixed with many fond memories, when Aberdeen’s oldest furniture shop announced its closure earlier this year.

Ewen and Company, which operated over three floors on George Street, had been run by three generations of the Ewen family since it was established in 1922.

Bryan and Joanna Ewen of Ewen and Company recently retired. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

Passersby will have noticed that the shopfloor, once brimming with furniture, is now empty.

And Aberdeen City Council has rubber-stamped plans to turn it into a new cafe and children’s play centre, which we revealed months ago when the scheme was formed.

Ewen and Company had been a fixture in George Street for decades. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

Eyup Simpil says the new venture at 260-262 George Street will serve the likes of tea, coffee, soft drinks, cakes, baked potatoes, baguettes and sandwiches.

It would also have a soft play area and role play equipment for youngsters to enjoy themselves while their parents and guardians have their meals.

The unit may not be lying empty long. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

What did the neighbours think?

Margaret Simpson, who lives nearby, worried that noise from the excited tots could disturb the elderly and disabled residents at Loch Court.

Rachel Mearns, who runs the Aberdeen Academy of Performing Arts to the rear of the site, had mixed views.

She welcomed the idea of a new business coming to the area, offering her customers “somewhere to go after classes for a coffee and cake”.

Rachel Mearns with some of her pupils. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

But she worried about an increase in traffic on the already-plagued Jopps Lane.

Neighbour Matthew Robertson agreed there could be a congestion, and “possible safety issues as there are often children coming and going from the performing arts centre”.

The council agreed to the “zero parking” plans, as there are plenty bus stops nearby.

Greenbrae Primary to get extra space for pupils

City planning chiefs have paved the way for a new temporary modular building at Aberdeen’s Greenbrae Primary School.

Greenbrae Primary School in Bridge of Don. Image: DC Thomson

Planning documents say it will be in place for the start of the new term.

It will cost £132,000, will have space for two classrooms and be there for three years.

The plans come amid efforts to prevent school rolls across Aberdeen from getting out of hand, with warnings that siblings could end up attending different places.

Derelict depot could become Johnshaven dream home

Kirriemuir architect Gary Sinclair and wife Michelle want to transform a former council depot along the Johnshaven coast into a new dream home.

The property would come with a studio for Mr Sinclair to carry out his work.

The old depot has been unused for some time. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

While some of the building will have to be knocked down, the couple want to “retain, refurbish and re-use” as much of it as possible.

They say the new house would be designed to be “low energy”, with all mod cons.

Here is how the modern Johnshaven dream home could look, with much of the original building retained. Image: Gary Sinclair architecture

Papers submitted to Aberdeenshire Council suggest the old warehouse has been there for about 200 years.

But it’s been lying vacant for about three decades.

The inside of the derelict old council building. Image: Gary Sinclair architecture

The new scheme should “reflect the historic form and heritage of the original structure, while enhancing the architectural, historic and visual qualities of the Johnshaven Conservation Area”.

Blueprints show that the home would have a “seaside garden” facing the horizon, with “salt-tolerant plants”.

Here is now the new Johnshaven dream home would look. Image: Gary Sinclair architecture

There would be a kitchen, lounge and “workspace galley” on the ground floor.

The newly formed upper level would have living/dining space and two bedrooms, with large windows looking out to sea.

The depot is seen here along the coastline, with the curious Crab House nearby. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

The building is opposite the village’s famous Crab House, which has appeared in Planning Ahead in the past.

Cruden Bay home refused after local backlash

But getting permission for a new home in a traditional fishing village can be tricky…

Businessman Frank Groves last year lodged plans to build a new house at Cruden Bay, near Peterhead.

The company director sought permission to build the property on vacant land to the rear of 11 Harbour Street.

Harbour Street on a sunny summer evening. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson
Harbour Street can be seen here in this aerial view of the village. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Mr Groves’ architects said the bungalow would be “respectful of the local rural surroundings”, while arguing that the ground earmarked has been “laid to waste for a period of around 20 years”.

But several locals banded together to fight the plans.

The proposed new home. Image: Kevin O’Brien architects

Would a metal roof be ‘diabolical’?

Green Street resident Angie Emslie said the area of the traditional seaside village could not handle another home, arguing that Ward Street is “already congested with residents’ cars”.

She also slammed the design as being out of keeping in the conservation area, raising fears that approving it could “pave the way for the street to present as a ‘shanty-town'”.

The home would be built on wasteland next to this modern property. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

The angry villager added: “A metal roof is a diabolical suggestion.

“And I have great anxiety over the disruption caused to the residents of Ward Street and Green Street during the build of the proposed dwelling.

“There are many elderly and infirm residents nearby, and I am in no doubt that this development would negatively impact their health, wellbeing and quality of life.”

The picture postcard street overlooks the expansive beach. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

What did the council say?

She and others flagged concerns about the potential for another floor to be added to the home in the future.

Jill McWilliam questioned the idea of building a home in the “squeezed-in plot”, while Paul Fyfe blasted how it would look behind the row of quaint fishing cottages.

The seaside spot is popular with visitors. Image: Graham Buchan

Council planning bosses did not object to the constrained nature of the site.

But they did blast the design, which they said would “fail to preserve the character of Port Erroll Conservation Area”, as they refused the application.

It comes as many locals are dismayed by the destruction of historic fishing poles to make way for a new Cruden Bay cafe.

