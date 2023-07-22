‘Help us survive’ the next council budget cull, pleads Sport Aberdeen boss

Sports facilities face an existential threat in Aberdeen, a charity boss has warned – as he makes an impassioned plea for “help to survive”.

Alistair Robertson is urging the public to back the city’s leisure operator in an ongoing poll ahead of next year’s budget.

As managing director of Sport Aberdeen, he bore the brunt of fury earlier this year as the doors of Bucksburn swimming pool and the entire Beach Leisure Centre closed for good.

And there is danger of more cuts to come.

Leisure is not something the council is legally obliged to provide. It could leave Sport Aberdeen at greater risk.

There are worries the charity will continue to face the squeeze as city accountants scramble to pay for statutory, required-by-law, services.

What’s the risk to Sport Aberdeen’s budget?

Tens of millions of pounds more will have to be severed from Aberdeen City Council’s spending come next March’s budget meeting.

Marischal College bosses have warned potholes could be left unfilled, street lights unlit, grass uncut and class sizes might increase as a result of the financial blackhole.

It could be a choice between accepting this or paying hundreds more in council tax to keep services afloat.

But after the public outrage at library and pool closures, local authority bosses are working to better understand what the public expects.

Month-long consultation on public feeling in Aberdeen ahead of next year’s budget

Sport Aberdeen was hit with a £700,000 spending cut this spring.

And Mr Robertson is driven to ensure his remaining 30 venues are spared next time.

The first step in that process, he says, is a swell of public support for the arts, culture and sport.

A council consultation is ongoing throughout July, offering the chance for people to steer decisions to be taken down the line.

Participants have to allocate a sparse 100 points in the online form, across more than a dozen areas of council work.

As well as spelling out how difficult a jobs the city accountants have in balancing the books, it’s a chance for the public to show what they value most.

A second, more detailed consultation will follow. But a flavour of public feeling will be put to councillors next month.

‘Help us survive,’ pleads Sport Aberdeen boss

Mr Robertson is urging everyone in the city to allocate the maximum 25 points to best protect Sport Aberdeen from the axe come budget time.

He told The P&J: “Sport Aberdeen does far more than perhaps is appreciated and we want to be around for many years to come, continuing our mission to create opportunities, inspire people and change lives through all that we do.

“Of course, I am biased, but the provision of quality sport and leisure services should be a fundamental part of any local authority’s offer.

“However, pressures on public sector finance are making that increasingly difficult to sustain.

“Leisure is a non-statutory council function. So we always have to shout louder and fight for a share of what is an ever-decreasing level of funding. This is one of those times.

“I appeal to everyone who shares that view to vote; give us 25 points to help us survive.”

Long-term underfunding of city leisure facilities

Mr Robertson took the top job at the city’s arms-length leisure operator in 2012.

Soon after, he made the case for £100 million worth of upgrades to sporting venues.

He told a packed meeting called on the Bucksburn pool closure in March he had “failed” to convince city bosses to invest.

The pool at the Beach Leisure Centre had already been drained when the cuts were announced.

But now the whole building is boarded up, awaiting demolition later this year.

Sport Aberdeen offers lower cost leisure facilities and services to the public as a result of funding from the city budget.

Its award-winning work includes efforts to keep the elderly, those with long-term health conditions, the care-experienced and less well-off active.

Sport Aberdeen ‘caters for everyone’

Mastrick woman Diane McKay joined calls for public backing, now, for the charity.

The diabetes sufferer is a member of Sport Aberdeen, taking exercise at nearby Get Active @ Northfield.

She said: “It’s so important that our local sport and leisure facilities are protected.

“I usually try to go swimming twice a week. It gives me the exercise I need, and it makes me feel relaxed.

“The facilities at Get active @ Northfield are lovely and clean, and the staff are always helpful.

“Everyone is catered for here – there are lots of options to suit everyone and I find it is great value for money, particularly if you take a membership which is what I have.”

Have your say in the Aberdeen City Council budget consultation

You can find out how to take part in the online consultation on next year’s Aberdeen City Council budget here.

More than 10,000 people have already made their voices heard.

The Press and Journal and Evening Express have offered our print readers a pull-out page to mail in their thoughts.

You can take part on the local authority’s website, here.