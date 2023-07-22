‘Help us survive’ the next council budget cull, pleads Sport Aberdeen boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Help us survive’ the next council budget cull, pleads Sport Aberdeen boss

Managing director Alistair Robertson is urging support for Sport Aberdeen in the ongoing city council budget consultation.

Sport Aberdeen managing director Alistair Robertson is pleading for public support to help maintain budgets for the city's sports and leisure facilities. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Sport Aberdeen managing director Alistair Robertson is pleading for public support to help maintain budgets for the city's sports and leisure facilities. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Alastair Gossip

Sports facilities face an existential threat in Aberdeen, a charity boss has warned – as he makes an impassioned plea for “help to survive”.

Alistair Robertson is urging the public to back the city’s leisure operator in an ongoing poll ahead of next year’s budget.

As managing director of Sport Aberdeen, he bore the brunt of fury earlier this year as the doors of Bucksburn swimming pool and the entire Beach Leisure Centre closed for good.

And there is danger of more cuts to come.

Sport Aberdeen managing director Alistair Robertson and member Diane McKay are urging citizens to award the charity the maximum 25 points in the council's budget consultation. Image: Sport Aberdeen
Sport Aberdeen managing director Alistair Robertson and member Diane McKay are urging citizens to award the charity the maximum 25 points in the council’s budget consultation. Image: Sport Aberdeen

Leisure is not something the council is legally obliged to provide. It could leave Sport Aberdeen at greater risk.

There are worries the charity will continue to face the squeeze as city accountants scramble to pay for statutory, required-by-law, services.

What’s the risk to Sport Aberdeen’s budget?

Tens of millions of pounds more will have to be severed from Aberdeen City Council’s spending come next March’s budget meeting.

Marischal College bosses have warned potholes could be left unfilled, street lights unlit, grass uncut and class sizes might increase as a result of the financial blackhole.

It could be a choice between accepting this or paying hundreds more in council tax to keep services afloat.

But after the public outrage at library and pool closures, local authority bosses are working to better understand what the public expects.

Month-long consultation on public feeling in Aberdeen ahead of next year’s budget

Sport Aberdeen was hit with a £700,000 spending cut this spring.

And Mr Robertson is driven to ensure his remaining 30 venues are spared next time.

The first step in that process, he says, is a swell of public support for the arts, culture and sport.

Sport Aberdeen boss Alistair Robertson opened up on the challenges facing the charity as the decision was taken to close Bucksburn swimming pool in March. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Sport Aberdeen boss Alistair Robertson opened up on the challenges facing the charity as the decision was taken to close Bucksburn swimming pool in March. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

A council consultation is ongoing throughout July, offering the chance for people to steer decisions to be taken down the line.

Participants have to allocate a sparse 100 points in the online form, across more than a dozen areas of council work.

As well as spelling out how difficult a jobs the city accountants have in balancing the books, it’s a chance for the public to show what they value most.

A second, more detailed consultation will follow. But a flavour of public feeling will be put to councillors next month.

‘Help us survive,’ pleads Sport Aberdeen boss

Mr Robertson is urging everyone in the city to allocate the maximum 25 points to best protect Sport Aberdeen from the axe come budget time.

The renewed Get Active @ Northfield opened only last year. Alistair Robertson showed off the new facility in August. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The renewed Get Active @ Northfield opened only last year. Alistair Robertson showed off the new facility in August. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

He told The P&J: “Sport Aberdeen does far more than perhaps is appreciated and we want to be around for many years to come, continuing our mission to create opportunities, inspire people and change lives through all that we do.

“Of course, I am biased, but the provision of quality sport and leisure services should be a fundamental part of any local authority’s offer.

“However, pressures on public sector finance are making that increasingly difficult to sustain.

“Leisure is a non-statutory council function. So we always have to shout louder and fight for a share of what is an ever-decreasing level of funding. This is one of those times.

“I appeal to everyone who shares that view to vote; give us 25 points to help us survive.”

Long-term underfunding of city leisure facilities

Mr Robertson took the top job at the city’s arms-length leisure operator in 2012.

Soon after, he made the case for £100 million worth of upgrades to sporting venues.

The Beach Leisure Centre has been boarded up, awaiting demolition, after the Sport Aberdeen budget was cut in March. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The Beach Leisure Centre has been boarded up, awaiting demolition, after the Sport Aberdeen budget was cut in March. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

He told a packed meeting called on the Bucksburn pool closure in March he had “failed” to convince city bosses to invest.

The pool at the Beach Leisure Centre had already been drained when the cuts were announced.

But now the whole building is boarded up, awaiting demolition later this year.

Sport Aberdeen offers lower cost leisure facilities and services to the public as a result of funding from the city budget.

Its award-winning work includes efforts to keep the elderly, those with long-term health conditions, the care-experienced and less well-off active.

Sport Aberdeen ‘caters for everyone’

Mastrick woman Diane McKay joined calls for public backing, now, for the charity.

The diabetes sufferer is a member of Sport Aberdeen, taking exercise at nearby Get Active @ Northfield.

She said: “It’s so important that our local sport and leisure facilities are protected.

“I usually try to go swimming twice a week. It gives me the exercise I need, and it makes me feel relaxed.

“The facilities at Get active @ Northfield are lovely and clean, and the staff are always helpful.

“Everyone is catered for here – there are lots of options to suit everyone and I find it is great value for money, particularly if you take a membership which is what I have.”

Have your say in the Aberdeen City Council budget consultation

You can find out how to take part in the online consultation on next year’s Aberdeen City Council budget here.

More than 10,000 people have already made their voices heard.

The Press and Journal and Evening Express have offered our print readers a pull-out page to mail in their thoughts.

You can take part on the local authority’s website, here.

The future of Aberdeen

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Shell's former HQ in Aberdeen is poised for demolition. Pic: Kami Thomson.
What we learned this week about Sherlock actor, stranded whales and Sunak's apology
Locals shared their thoughts about Peterhead and what change they would like to see in the town centre. Image: Denny Andonova.
'It's not perfect, but it's home': Peterhead beyond the buzz of Scottish Week
A woman has spoken out after her husband allegedly sent £10,000 to his online mistress after falling victim to a romance scam. Image: DCT Media.
Woman warns of romance scams after husband duped into sending £10k to his online…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen woman banned from approaching girl after terrifying knife attack
Youngsters enjoying the Red Arrows display. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Red Arrows decorate Peterhead’s sky red, white and blue with colourful display
The Red Arrows streaked across the sky above Peterhead to the delight of crowds. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Red Arrows wow the crowds with grand display at the Peterhead Scottish Week
Daisy King achieved gold at the Dance World Cup in Portugal. Image: Fiona Macdonald.
'Dreams do come true': Aberdeen teen dancer takes home gold at Dance World Cup
Alexander Hind being led to the prison van. Image: DC Thomson
'I'm really sorry': Aberdeen financial advisor jailed over £500,000 Ponzi fraud
Russell Anderson
Russell Anderson: Ex-Don made the transition from club legend to foundation stalwart
The proposed new Greggs drive-thru at Blackburn
Greggs unveils plans for second north-east drive-thru bakery at Blackburn