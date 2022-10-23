Poll: Do you think public money should be used to help fund new beach stadium?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Poll: Do you think public money should be used to help fund new beach stadium?

By Craig Munro
October 23, 2022, 6:00 am
Take part in our poll to tell us whether you would support public funding being used to help build the proposed new Aberdeen FC Stadium.
Take part in our poll to tell us whether you would support public funding being used to help build the proposed new Aberdeen FC Stadium.

Questions are being asked about whether it’s right for public cash to be ploughed into the creation of a new Aberdeen FC stadium.

On Thursday, Dons chairman Dave Cormack unveiled a blockbuster report into the potential benefits of replacing Pittodrie with a new ground at the beach.

According to poll results included in the document, there’s little doubt that the seafront relocation would be popular among locals.

The survey shows 91% said they would be keen or very keen to see the plans come to life.

An aerial shot of the proposed Aberdeen FC stadium at the beach. Image: Aberdeen City Council.
A proposed design for the potential Aberdeen FC stadium at the beach. Image: Aberdeen City Council.

Even 58% of people who don’t have any interest in football or Aberdeen FC said they’d like the project to go ahead.

But where will the money come from?

However, some have taken to social media to question the potential use of public money to fund it.

Jeanette Wright said: “Aberdeen FC should pay for their own stadium.

“We need to spend the money on the city centre not a football team.”

Dave Cormack at Thursday’s press conference. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Dennis Reid added: “If they want a new ground they should be finding their own funding.

“No way the people of Aberdeen should be spending money on this.

“The council need to sort out roads, schools and housing before spending money on a lame duck project for a mediocre football club, who are a business – up to them to get investors.”

Has public cash been used on anything like this before?

But it’s not unheard of for taxpayers to fund projects like this.

The report highlights the case of Bradford in West Yorkshire, where the council has set out £50 million plans to transform the home of the Bradford Bulls rugby league team into a world-class sports complex.

That money would come from the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund, after the local authority put in an application.

And the report also mentions two other case studies from Scotland.

The V&A museum on Dundee waterfront. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Dundee City Council contributed £6m to the construction of the well-received V&A Museum there.

The Scottish Government also contributed £25m to help that project go forward, with £5m coming from Westminster.

For the Glasgow Clyde Waterfront Regeneration, there was almost £1.3bn input from the public sector.

‘Your tax dollars at work’

The Aberdeen stadium report emphasises that the site wouldn’t just be for the Dons.

Proponents of the plan say it would also serve as a sports centre for the whole community.

Mr Cormack told the BBC in an interview: “If this was in the States, there would be a huge sign going up there saying ‘Your tax dollars at work’.”

Council co-leader Ian Yuill. Picture by Ian Yuill/DCT Media.
Leader of Aberdeen City Council’s Liberal Democrat group Ian Yuill.

And the four Liberal Democrats now making up the council administration have previously publicly opposed the use of public money.

They ran on a manifesto that said: “Whilst wishing Aberdeen Football Club well, Liberal Democrat councillors will not provide any public funds for the construction of a stadium for AFC.”

Now, they have agreed cash could go to the development if “mutually beneficial” for the local authority and the club.

Now we want to hear from you…

Tell us what you think about the funding for the proposed new Aberdeen FC stadium in the poll below.

The future of Aberdeen

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Take part in our poll to tell us whether you would support public funding being used to help build the proposed new Aberdeen FC Stadium.
Appeal to trace 26-year-old missing man last seen in Aberdeen shopping centre
Take part in our poll to tell us whether you would support public funding being used to help build the proposed new Aberdeen FC Stadium.
'It was made to be painted': Woman, 86, who survived stroke shares paintings from…
fireworks
Looking for fireworks displays near you? Check out our list
Take part in our poll to tell us whether you would support public funding being used to help build the proposed new Aberdeen FC Stadium.
'We need help': Oldmeldrum community called upon to save town's Royal British Legion
Take part in our poll to tell us whether you would support public funding being used to help build the proposed new Aberdeen FC Stadium.
Mother and daughter - who ran Aberdeen nursery together - write first children's book
Take part in our poll to tell us whether you would support public funding being used to help build the proposed new Aberdeen FC Stadium.
Drugs courier with £100,000 of heroin at Stonehaven railway station was 'fed to wolves'…
Take part in our poll to tell us whether you would support public funding being used to help build the proposed new Aberdeen FC Stadium.
Mintlaw scarecrow making workshop named as finalist in Eventbrite’s Most Curious and Colourful Events…
Take part in our poll to tell us whether you would support public funding being used to help build the proposed new Aberdeen FC Stadium.
Aberdeen to submit bid to bring Tall Ships race back to city in 2025
Take part in our poll to tell us whether you would support public funding being used to help build the proposed new Aberdeen FC Stadium.
Man jailed after drunken shove causes bricklayer serious brain injuries
Take part in our poll to tell us whether you would support public funding being used to help build the proposed new Aberdeen FC Stadium.
Taken: Our documentary explores emotional impact of dog owner's worst nightmare

Most Read

1
Jaki's Chip Shop in Muir of Ord with the new management sign in the window.
Muir of Ord chip shop that celebrated the Queen’s death opens again – under…
2
Take part in our poll to tell us whether you would support public funding being used to help build the proposed new Aberdeen FC Stadium.
Drugs courier with £100,000 of heroin at Stonehaven railway station was ‘fed to wolves’…
3
Ryan and Sarah Leith off in their rowing boat filming the Shetland orcas
Watch Shetland couple’s close encounter with pod of orcas after they rowed out to…
4
Take part in our poll to tell us whether you would support public funding being used to help build the proposed new Aberdeen FC Stadium.
Aberdeen dealer jailed after being caught with £120,000 of Class-A drugs
5
Take part in our poll to tell us whether you would support public funding being used to help build the proposed new Aberdeen FC Stadium.
‘It was made to be painted’: Woman, 86, who survived stroke shares paintings from…
6
Take part in our poll to tell us whether you would support public funding being used to help build the proposed new Aberdeen FC Stadium.
Choral singers bring the curtain down on the Royal National Mod in Perth
7
Take part in our poll to tell us whether you would support public funding being used to help build the proposed new Aberdeen FC Stadium.
Man jailed after drunken shove causes bricklayer serious brain injuries
8
low's fish chips
Popular Westhill chipper makes UK top 20 list of Fish & Chip Takeaway of…
9
Take part in our poll to tell us whether you would support public funding being used to help build the proposed new Aberdeen FC Stadium.
Disruption expected in Stonehaven during three weeks of resurfacing works
10
Take part in our poll to tell us whether you would support public funding being used to help build the proposed new Aberdeen FC Stadium.
Inverurie drinks firm Twice Buried Rum celebrates 12 months in business

More from Press and Journal

Take part in our poll to tell us whether you would support public funding being used to help build the proposed new Aberdeen FC Stadium.
On the Beat: The path to policing is different for everyone but here's how…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers v Ayr United: Jim McIntyre praises 'model pro' Gerry McDonagh
Take part in our poll to tell us whether you would support public funding being used to help build the proposed new Aberdeen FC Stadium.
Step back in time and let Thainstone House Hotel offer some autumn delight
Poll: Do you think public money should be used to help fund new beach stadium?
Abercrombie and Finch, Bruno and Oliver are looking for new homes – can you…
Exterior of The Plockton Inn
Highlands Plockton Inn upgrade to take place this winter
Take part in our poll to tell us whether you would support public funding being used to help build the proposed new Aberdeen FC Stadium.
Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason wants side to replicate winning performance against Renfrew
Take part in our poll to tell us whether you would support public funding being used to help build the proposed new Aberdeen FC Stadium.
Shape shake-up led to new front-runners Caley Thistle striking back to hold Raith Rovers
Take part in our poll to tell us whether you would support public funding being used to help build the proposed new Aberdeen FC Stadium.
Engineer kicked wife then punched woman who tried to intervene
Take part in our poll to tell us whether you would support public funding being used to help build the proposed new Aberdeen FC Stadium.
Talking point: Has the camera phone destroyed our ability to make memories?
Take part in our poll to tell us whether you would support public funding being used to help build the proposed new Aberdeen FC Stadium.
Six great family homes for sale now in the north-east and Highlands

Editor's Picks

Most Commented