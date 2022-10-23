Poll: Do you think public money should be used to help fund new beach stadium?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Questions are being asked about whether it’s right for public cash to be ploughed into the creation of a new Aberdeen FC stadium.

On Thursday, Dons chairman Dave Cormack unveiled a blockbuster report into the potential benefits of replacing Pittodrie with a new ground at the beach.

According to poll results included in the document, there’s little doubt that the seafront relocation would be popular among locals.

The survey shows 91% said they would be keen or very keen to see the plans come to life.

Even 58% of people who don’t have any interest in football or Aberdeen FC said they’d like the project to go ahead.

But where will the money come from?

However, some have taken to social media to question the potential use of public money to fund it.

Jeanette Wright said: “Aberdeen FC should pay for their own stadium.

“We need to spend the money on the city centre not a football team.”

Dennis Reid added: “If they want a new ground they should be finding their own funding.

“No way the people of Aberdeen should be spending money on this.

“The council need to sort out roads, schools and housing before spending money on a lame duck project for a mediocre football club, who are a business – up to them to get investors.”

Has public cash been used on anything like this before?

But it’s not unheard of for taxpayers to fund projects like this.

The report highlights the case of Bradford in West Yorkshire, where the council has set out £50 million plans to transform the home of the Bradford Bulls rugby league team into a world-class sports complex.

That money would come from the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund, after the local authority put in an application.

And the report also mentions two other case studies from Scotland.

Dundee City Council contributed £6m to the construction of the well-received V&A Museum there.

The Scottish Government also contributed £25m to help that project go forward, with £5m coming from Westminster.

For the Glasgow Clyde Waterfront Regeneration, there was almost £1.3bn input from the public sector.

‘Your tax dollars at work’

The Aberdeen stadium report emphasises that the site wouldn’t just be for the Dons.

Proponents of the plan say it would also serve as a sports centre for the whole community.

Mr Cormack told the BBC in an interview: “If this was in the States, there would be a huge sign going up there saying ‘Your tax dollars at work’.”

And the four Liberal Democrats now making up the council administration have previously publicly opposed the use of public money.

They ran on a manifesto that said: “Whilst wishing Aberdeen Football Club well, Liberal Democrat councillors will not provide any public funds for the construction of a stadium for AFC.”

Now, they have agreed cash could go to the development if “mutually beneficial” for the local authority and the club.

