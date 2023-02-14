New images show vibrant community could be created at Greenferns as plans submitted for 1,650 new homes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Plans to build a new community on the outskirts of Aberdeen have taken a step forward.

Aberdeen City Council has submitted an application for its Greenferns development at Northfield.

If approved, the mixed-use site could include up to 1,650 homes along with shops and new community facilities.

However, an application for the neighbouring Greenferns Landward site on the edge of Bucksburn has not been submitted.

Last week the SNP and Lib Dems vowed to scrap the Landward part of the development despite council planners stating it would be “important” in meeting housing demand in the city.

Greenferns Landward had been earmarked for 1,570 new homes along with a primary school, retail and business space.

Greenferns to create ‘sense of place and community’

Access to the new Greenferns development is expected to be created from Provost Rust Drive to the north and Provost Fraser Drive to the south.

The site borders Davidson Drive and runs alongside the existing Enermech site.

New images show how the development could transform the site into a vibrant neighbourhood.

Agents Ryden said the development would provide “much needed affordable and market housing” while creating a “sense of place and community”.

It has been designed to meet the council’s net zero aspirations and the principles of a 20 minute neighbourhood – ensuring residents can travel to nearby facilities on foot or by bike.

Local residents were encouraged to have their say on the proposals through public consultations last year.

The Greenferns site was included in the recently approved Local Development Plan and was first identified in 2012.

At least 25% of the new homes will be affordable to meet council policy.

Space set aside for potential new health centre

The proposed ‘neighbourhood centre’ could feature one large store and between three to five smaller retail units.

A cafe or smaller coffee kiosk may be added, along with other community buildings.

Meanwhile, a travel hub has been added and is expected to include storage for bikes, Car Club parking spaces and electric vehicle charging bays.

An area to the north of Orchard Brae School, to be named Auchmill Local Park, will have community allotments for residents to grow their own fruits and vegetables.

The park may also have a football pitch to give residents the chance to enjoy a kick-about.

And a new community garden would run alongside the Sheddocksley edge boundary.

Open spaces and play areas are included in the proposal to give future residents areas to meet up with one another.

Space has also been set aside for a new health centre should it be required by NHS Grampian.

It has been proposed that youngsters living in the new development will attend Heathryburn and Westburn schools, while secondary pupils will go to Northfield Academy.

What happens next?

As the application is seeking planning permission in principle, no detailed plans of the exact layout have been included.

But it does give a vision of how the development could look going forward.

If this proposal is approved, the site will move forward to the full planning permission stage.

The application will now be considered by council planners with a decision expected later this year.

You can view the plans for yourself here.