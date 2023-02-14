New images show vibrant community could be created at Greenferns as plans submitted for 1,650 new homes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New images show vibrant community could be created at Greenferns as plans submitted for 1,650 new homes

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
February 14, 2023, 11:45 am
This artist impression shows what the proposed new Greenferns neighbourhood centre could look like - including shop units and a cafe. Image: Aberdeen City Council
This artist impression shows what the proposed new Greenferns neighbourhood centre could look like - including shop units and a cafe. Image: Aberdeen City Council

Plans to build a new community on the outskirts of Aberdeen have taken a step forward.

Aberdeen City Council has submitted an application for its Greenferns development at Northfield.

If approved, the mixed-use site could include up to 1,650 homes along with shops and new community facilities.

This development concept image shows where the proposed new parks and neighbourhood centre could be located on the Greenferns site. Image: Aberdeen City Council

However, an application for the neighbouring Greenferns Landward site on the edge of Bucksburn has not been submitted.

Last week the SNP and Lib Dems vowed to scrap the Landward part of the development despite council planners stating it would be “important” in meeting housing demand in the city.

Greenferns Landward had been earmarked for 1,570 new homes along with a primary school, retail and business space.

The coloured outlines show the proposed Greenferns and Greenferns Landward sites. Image: Aberdeen City Council

Greenferns to create ‘sense of place and community’

Access to the new Greenferns development is expected to be created from Provost Rust Drive to the north and Provost Fraser Drive to the south.

The site borders Davidson Drive and runs alongside the existing Enermech site.

New images show how the development could transform the site into a vibrant neighbourhood.

Agents Ryden said the development would provide “much needed affordable and market housing” while creating a “sense of place and community”.

This artist impression shows the proposed Greenferns Local Park would have a play area for the city’s youngsters. Image: Aberdeen City Council

It has been designed to meet the council’s net zero aspirations and the principles of a 20 minute neighbourhood – ensuring residents can travel to nearby facilities on foot or by bike.

Local residents were encouraged to have their say on the proposals through public consultations last year.

The Greenferns site was included in the recently approved Local Development Plan and was first identified in 2012.

At least 25% of the new homes will be affordable to meet council policy.

Space set aside for potential new health centre

The proposed ‘neighbourhood centre’ could feature one large store and between three to five smaller retail units.

A cafe or smaller coffee kiosk may be added, along with other community buildings.

This illustrative masterplan image shows the proposed layout of the Greenferns development at Northfield. Image: Aberdeen City Council

Meanwhile, a travel hub has been added and is expected to include storage for bikes, Car Club parking spaces and electric vehicle charging bays.

An area to the north of Orchard Brae School, to be named Auchmill Local Park, will have community allotments for residents to grow their own fruits and vegetables.

The park may also have a football pitch to give residents the chance to enjoy a kick-about.

And a new community garden would run alongside the Sheddocksley edge boundary.

Open spaces and play areas are included in the proposal to give future residents areas to meet up with one another.

Community allotments and growing spaces could be created at the new Auchmill Local Park, as shown in this artist impression. Image: Aberdeen City Council

Space has also been set aside for a new health centre should it be required by NHS Grampian.

It has been proposed that youngsters living in the new development will attend Heathryburn and Westburn schools, while secondary pupils will go to Northfield Academy.

What happens next?

As the application is seeking planning permission in principle, no detailed plans of the exact layout have been included.

But it does give a vision of how the development could look going forward.

New planting on the Sheddocksley edge corridor will aim to promote wildlife and biodiversity in the area. Image: Aberdeen City Council

If this proposal is approved, the site will move forward to the full planning permission stage.

The application will now be considered by council planners with a decision expected later this year.

You can view the plans for yourself here.

All the latest planning stories

