Councillors expected to give £50m Aberdeen Market the go-ahead

It is hoped the new development will breathe new life into the city centre.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
Revised plans for the new Aberdeen market - now to be built by Morrison Construction - were submitted in June, revealing a rethink on the Green.
Plans for a new £50 million Aberdeen market could be approved next week – clearing the way for building to begin.

City architects went back to the drawing board in June after previously gaining planning permission for the multi-million-pound last summer.

Their new designs scrapped a canopy which would have covered part of the Green, as well as shaking up how the Union Street facade would look.

And now council planners have recommended that councillors approve the proposals, tied to reinvigorating the tired Granite Mile.

On the demolished site where BHS and the old indoor market once stood, it is hoped the new development will improve links between Union Street and the public transport stations in Guild Street.

What would the new market look like?

These revised market plans are for two buildings on the site.

The replacement two-storey market and food hall would be built on the site of the razed indoor market.

The Union Street entrance to the new Aberdeen Market. Image: Halliday Fraser Munro/Aberdeen City Council

An open bridge across East Green would provide a walking route between Union Street and The Green.

And an eye-catching outdoor events space is also included in the plans, which could be used to host everything from farmers markets to screenings of sports tournaments such as Wimbledon.

Space for stalls as well as food vendors

The new indoor market would feature a range of small retail spaces, suitable for independent traders, and room for stalls that would occasionally visit.

A coffee shop and bar will also be included with an outdoor balcony, giving customers the chance to enjoy a delicious drink while overlooking The Green.

Farmers Markets could be held at the new Aberdeen Market. Image: Halliday Fraser Munro/Aberdeen City Council

The food hall would be found on the lower floor.

It is expected to have ten vendors for visitors to choose from, while the bar will run in collaboration with local brewery Fierce Beer.

Concerns indoor markets are ‘outdated’

However the proposal hasn’t been a hit with everyone.

Seven objections to the market plan had been sent to the local authority.

Aberdeen market plans have been backed by city council planners. Image: Halliday Fraser Munro/Aberdeen City Council

Aberdeen Civic Society fears that the modern building would have a “detrimental” impact on the Union Street conservation area.

They said that the removal of the concrete structure of the BHS store was “disappointing”.

The group also wanted 24/7 access through the building, saying it would be a “wasted opportunity” if it was closed off at night.

Meanwhile Jack Burnett Stuart slammed the “inappropriate” design of the new building, adding it was “disrespectful of Aberdeen’s unique built heritage”.

The market’s appearance was also a concern for Dr Susan Smith.

Proposals for the new Aberdeen Market. Image: Halliday Fraser Munro/Aberdeen City Council

She branded the Union Street entrance as “bland” and said it “breaks rhythm of the street in that area”.

Dr Smith also took aim at the Market Street entrance, saying it is “too stark and too big a contrast with the adjoining buildings”.

She also went on to claim that the concept of an indoor shopping centre is “outdated” and suggested the Green be left as an open space.

Aberdeen Market could kick start further regeneration in city

Despite these concerns, council planners have recommended the proposal be approved.

They argue the development would take forward the work of the £150m city centre masterplan and create an “attractive destination” for visitors.

Planners also believe the market development could “act as a catalyst for further city centre regeneration”.

It has been backed with £20m UK Government funding, which Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove hopes will spur a Granite Mile “renaissance”.

Events such as Wimbledon could be screened at the new Aberdeen Market. Image: Halliday Fraser Munro/Aberdeen City Council

Addressing concerns about the building’s design, planners say it would “sit comfortably alongside its surroundings”.

It was recently announced that Morrison Construction would be the firm chosen as the main contractor to build the new venue.

Once complete, the market would be operated by McGinty’s Group.

Director Allan Henderson revealed his hopes to work with some of the area’s best “up-and-coming producers” and said the market could create up to 200 jobs.

Should the plans be approved next week, it is anticipated that the new market would open to visitors in 2025.

Revealed: New Aberdeen Market will have Fierce bar and 10 vendors at food hall

