New images reveal workers dismantling Aberdeen’s BHS building

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

New images reveal workers dismantling Aberdeen’s BHS building

Construction crews are making a start on the £300,000 demolition project.

By Ben Hendry
Images reveal demolition work at the old Aberdeen BHS getting under way.
Images reveal demolition work at the old Aberdeen BHS getting under way. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Construction crews have been pictured making a start on the demolition of Aberdeen’s BHS building in images captured today.

Workers clad in hi-viz vests and hard hats have been seen exploring the roofspace of the former department store.

It comes as £300,000 plans to flatten the site gather pace, with city leaders bemoaning that the structure has come to resemble a “rotten tooth” on Union Street.

The structure along Union Street as it looks just now. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Ultimately, the old BHS structure will be torn down and replaced with a shiny glass frontage linking the Granite Mile to The Green with a food hall and retail space.

It will also include escalators to ensure easier access to the city centre from the bus and train stations.

Our images, taken on Monday, February 26, show how work is progressing on the Aberdeen BHS demolition project:

It’s the beginning of the end for the final remnants of the Aberdeen BHS as our images reveal demolition works starting. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
<a href="https://www.morrisonconstruction.co.uk/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Morrison Construction</a> staff. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Elsewhere, project personnel are beginning work on the site of the main market building. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

What’s happening in our images of Aberdeen BHS demolition?

The council confirmed that work getting under way today includes site clearance and survey works to the remnants of the BHS building.

Archaeological and drainage surveys are taking place on the footprint of the old market building, with some stonework to be retained in its replacement.

West Lothian-based engineering firm Corecut is involved. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The early stages of the project are under way. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
There is new fencing around the perimeter of the market site. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Images reveal demolition work at the old Aberdeen BHS getting under way.
Images reveal demolition work at the old Aberdeen BHS getting under way. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Here is how the area is ultimately planned to look. Image: Halliday Fraser Munro/Aberdeen City Council
Just across the road from Marks and Spencer, the former BHS site is being used for the multi-million-pound Aberdeen market development. Image: Halliday Fraser Munro/Aberdeen City Council
And here is how the revamped front will appear. Image: Halliday Fraser Munro/Aberdeen City Council

Read more about the new Aberdeen market plans:

Aberdeen’s Hadden Street to close for two years as major market project begins

Exclusive: New Aberdeen market won’t open until 2026 as council sets out major project timeline

Who is Allan Henderson? The ‘Fittie loon’ whose Aberdeen knowledge will make new market a destination for entire north-east

M&S hailed its proximity to the development as a selling point as bosses market the city centre flagship building

The future of Aberdeen

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen Airport in 1971 23 November 1971 Aberdeen Airport EE 25/02/2004; 28/03/2012;
Aberdeen Airport celebrates 90 years flying from the Granite City
The Grosvenor Casino, Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.
'I was lost for words': Mystery man wins big at Aberdeen casino
Wood maintenance operations.
Is Aberdeen corporate giant Wood still a takeover target?
A school crossing patroller in Portlethen.
'This is outrageous': 2,000 worried parents call for Aberdeenshire Council to reverse lollipop cuts
Stonehaven domestic abuser Alexander McFarlane outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Controlling and violent Stonehaven domestic abuser jailed
Plans for the old Muller/Wiseman dairy site have been rubber-stamped.
Old dairy transformed under Altens ETZ plan, homes for Johnshaven mill and new Torry…
Tim Ridkorn Tessalee. Image: DCT Media
Aberdeen man says gran's loneliness drove him into business
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Man fractured pal's skull over comment about son's tragic death
Jeanette Forbes.
Jeanette Forbes: Oil and gas rhetoric is creating tsunami of uncertainty
Police car at A96 crash.
Man arrested over A96 Kintore crash as woman remains in 'critical but stable condition'

Conversation