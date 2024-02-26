New images reveal workers dismantling Aberdeen’s BHS building

Construction crews have been pictured making a start on the demolition of Aberdeen’s BHS building in images captured today.

Workers clad in hi-viz vests and hard hats have been seen exploring the roofspace of the former department store.

It comes as £300,000 plans to flatten the site gather pace, with city leaders bemoaning that the structure has come to resemble a “rotten tooth” on Union Street.

Ultimately, the old BHS structure will be torn down and replaced with a shiny glass frontage linking the Granite Mile to The Green with a food hall and retail space.

It will also include escalators to ensure easier access to the city centre from the bus and train stations.

Our images, taken on Monday, February 26, show how work is progressing on the Aberdeen BHS demolition project:

What’s happening in our images of Aberdeen BHS demolition?

The council confirmed that work getting under way today includes site clearance and survey works to the remnants of the BHS building.

Archaeological and drainage surveys are taking place on the footprint of the old market building, with some stonework to be retained in its replacement.

Read more about the new Aberdeen market plans:

Aberdeen’s Hadden Street to close for two years as major market project begins

Exclusive: New Aberdeen market won’t open until 2026 as council sets out major project timeline

Who is Allan Henderson? The ‘Fittie loon’ whose Aberdeen knowledge will make new market a destination for entire north-east

M&S hailed its proximity to the development as a selling point as bosses market the city centre flagship building