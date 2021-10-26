West end apartment with views across the city for offers over £230,000

Never mind a room with a view – what about an entire apartment?

Number 23 Rubislaw Drive in Aberdeen offers a spectacular vista of the city, and that’s what first drew current owner Declan Dawson to the property.

Declan, who has been at number 23 since 2017, said: “The first attraction was definitely the natural light that beams into the apartment and the view across Aberdeen.

“You can watch all the fireworks at Guy Fawkes and New Year’s Eve across the city. You can watch the sun rise over the sea to the east in the living room and watch it set to the west from the bedroom.”

The two-bedroom apartment has two balconies and sits on the fourth floor of a modern executive development with parking and secure entry system.

It has high-quality finishings throughout, double glazing and gas central heating.

Over the past four years Declan has done “plenty of decorating, adding my own style, but no refurbishments, the previous owner did a lot”.

The apartment is presented in fresh neutrals, enhancing the light and airy ambience provided by multiple full-height windows in the lounge and master bedroom.

The development is factored ensuring the communal areas, including the secure car parking, lifts and garden grounds, are kept to a high standard.

Upon entering the property, the hallway provides access to all of the property’s accommodation and there are three cupboards providing an excellent level of storage.

The lounge and kitchen/diner offers an open-plan entertaining space which is flooded with natural light and there is a balcony which provides an opportunity to enjoy the views across the city.

The kitchen area is fitted with a range of luxury units, which incorporate feature glazed panels. The integrated Smeg appliances are to remain.

The master bedroom is a well-proportioned double room which has patio doors leading to a balcony.

Deep built-in wardrobes run the length of one wall to provide substantial hanging and storage space and the room benefits from an en suite shower room fitted with a hand basin and WC and separate double-sized shower cubicle.

The second bedroom is also a good-sized double bedroom, with double fitted wardrobes and room for additional free-standing bedroom furniture.

There is a centrally located shower room, completed to a luxurious standard with quality wall and floor tiling.

The modern apartment block itself is well maintained with carpeted internal hallways, lift access to all floors, stair lighting and hard-wired smoke detectors.

Access to the property is monitored by a video entry system. There is also an exclusive parking space in the under-building car park, something which is of huge benefit being so close to the city centre.

The agents, Aberdein Considine, have been keen to stress the high standards of everything on offer at number 23 and said: “The level of accommodation and quality of finish, materials, fitments, decoration and appliances can only be appreciated by viewing.”

Originally a working farm and later part of the Robert Gordon University Campus, Kepplestone is part of an eight-acre site which has been developed by Stewart Milne Homes into a residential mix of apartments, penthouses, terraced houses and luxury villas. It has been sensitively designed, with the majority of parking areas underground and more than 60% of the development has been given over to either public or garden space.

Bordering on Queen’s Road and Anderson Drive, the development is situated in the city’s popular west end, and within easy reach of hotels and restaurants, major retail facilities, sporting and leisure amenities, while Aberdeen city centre can be reached by private or public transport or on foot.

Declan said: “The location is incredibly handy, the west end, the countryside or town are within a few minutes’ reach.

“There’s a safe community at Kepplestone with ample parking. Commuting to work is easy with being just off the Anderson Drive.

“Pure Gym is only a few hundred metres away as well as handy shops, hairdressers and dry cleaners. For young families there’s the play park within Kepplestone.”

He added: “There’s also a lot of additional storage space on the ground floor including individual locked rooms for each apartment.”

Asked about the decision to sell, he said: “Moving due to maturity, I decided I’m past the ‘young bachelor pad’ threshold and ready for a house with more space ready for a family and future.”

Number 23 Rubislaw Drive, Aberdeen, is on the market with Aberdein Considine at offers over £230,000.