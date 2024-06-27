Inside the ‘ultimate lifestyle house’ on the market in Forres for just under £1million

A modern home in Forres dubbed the ‘ultimate lifestyle house’ is on the market for £925,000.

Thistle House on Ferry Road, to the south-west of Forres, sits on a 2.9-acre plot of land looking out over the lush countryside.

The five-bedroom, five-bathroom home was built in 2021 and is perfect for people who love to entertain with large open spaces, ample seating and floor-to-ceiling windows.

It’s also rated A for energy efficiency with bills predicted to be less than £300 a month thanks to heat pumps, solar panels and triple-glazed windows.

Entering the property, you are immediately greeted by the impressive hall and the grand curved staircase, with columns supporting the upper landing.

To the back of the space is the dining area with polished porcelain tile flooring, with views looking out to the back garden.

Located to the left of the hall is the massive dining kitchen in muted colours with a splash of colour from the hanging lights.

It also comes equipped with the latest kitchen appliances including heating drawers, oven, steam oven, integrated coffee maker, microwave, induction hob and extractor fan, dishwasher, fridge and freezer.

Off the kitchen is the utility room with plenty of storage and space for laundry, as well as a wet room and another room currently used as a home gym.

On the other side of the kitchen is the family room. This lovely, triple-aspect room has floor-to-ceiling windows on the gable wall and patio doors to the terrace.

A curved multi-fuel stove between the windows provides a cosy centrepiece to this comfortable room.

On the other side of the hall is the intimate sitting room, perfect for cosying up with a book or watching TV.

There is also a good-sized bedroom and a Jack and Jill wet room, which doubles as the bedroom’s ensuite.

Heading upstairs, you are greeted by the amazing gallery with curved balconies overlooking the lower floors, a truly unique feature of the house.

At one end there are two bedrooms, both with ensuite bathrooms, whilst on the other side there is one bedroom with an ensuite and plenty of wardrobe space.

There is also a large room, currently a bedroom, which can be used in different ways like a games room. It has several windows along the length of the room.

On the grounds, there is a massive double-car garage with two electric charging points.

Thistle House has open views across the farm and woodland and can be accessed via a gravelled driveway, and through electric iron gates to the large parking area to the front of the house.

Out back, there is a patio space, ideal for al fresco dining and space for kids to run around on the artificial lawn.

The R&R Urquhart Property listing reads: “The ultimate lifestyle house in the North of Scotland, Thistle House combines virtually everything that one could want in a home; space, privacy, easy access to transport, clean air, safety, lovely vistas over fields and woodland with big skies, packaged in an energy-efficient house, built to a high specification with outstanding, spacious living accommodation.

“The utmost attention has been paid to each and every aspect of this house, from construction materials through to the quality of the finishes.”