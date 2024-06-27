Inside the ‘ultimate lifestyle house’ on the market in Forres for just under £1million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inside the ‘ultimate lifestyle house’ on the market in Forres for just under £1million

Thistle House boasts an impressive interior with energy credentials to match.

By Ross Hempseed
Thistle House in Forres is up for sale.
The back garden. Image: R & R Urquhart Property.

A modern home in Forres dubbed the ‘ultimate lifestyle house’ is on the market for £925,000.

Thistle House on Ferry Road, to the south-west of Forres, sits on a 2.9-acre plot of land looking out over the lush countryside.

The five-bedroom, five-bathroom home was built in 2021 and is perfect for people who love to entertain with large open spaces, ample seating and floor-to-ceiling windows.

It’s also rated A for energy efficiency with bills predicted to be less than £300 a month thanks to heat pumps, solar panels and triple-glazed windows.

The house also has solar panels along its roof. Image: R & R Urquhart.

Entering the property, you are immediately greeted by the impressive hall and the grand curved staircase, with columns supporting the upper landing.

To the back of the space is the dining area with polished porcelain tile flooring, with views looking out to the back garden.

The dining area. Image: R & R Urquhart Property
The kitchen. Image: R & R Urquhart Property

Located to the left of the hall is the massive dining kitchen in muted colours with a splash of colour from the hanging lights.

It also comes equipped with the latest kitchen appliances including heating drawers, oven, steam oven, integrated coffee maker, microwave, induction hob and extractor fan, dishwasher, fridge and freezer.

One of the bathrooms. Image: R & R Urquhart Property

Off the kitchen is the utility room with plenty of storage and space for laundry, as well as a wet room and another room currently used as a home gym.

On the other side of the kitchen is the family room. This lovely, triple-aspect room has floor-to-ceiling windows on the gable wall and patio doors to the terrace.

The family room. Image: R & R Urquhart Property
The views from the family room. Image: R & R Urquhart Property
The gallery landing. Image: R & R Urquhart Property

A curved multi-fuel stove between the windows provides a cosy centrepiece to this comfortable room.

On the other side of the hall is the intimate sitting room, perfect for cosying up with a book or watching TV.

Thistle House in Forres is the ‘ultimate lifestyle house’

There is also a good-sized bedroom and a Jack and Jill wet room, which doubles as the bedroom’s ensuite.

Heading upstairs, you are greeted by the amazing gallery with curved balconies overlooking the lower floors, a truly unique feature of the house.

The gym/office. Image: R & R Urquhart Property

At one end there are two bedrooms, both with ensuite bathrooms, whilst on the other side there is one bedroom with an ensuite and plenty of wardrobe space.

There is also a large room, currently a bedroom, which can be used in different ways like a games room. It has several windows along the length of the room.

One of the bedrooms. Image:
Another bedroom. Image: R & R Urquhart Property

On the grounds, there is a massive double-car garage with two electric charging points.

Thistle House has open views across the farm and woodland and can be accessed via a gravelled driveway, and through electric iron gates to the large parking area to the front of the house.

Out back, there is a patio space, ideal for al fresco dining and space for kids to run around on the artificial lawn.

The al fresco dining patio area. Image: R & R Urquhart Property

The R&R Urquhart Property listing reads: “The ultimate lifestyle house in the North of Scotland, Thistle House combines virtually everything that one could want in a home; space, privacy, easy access to transport, clean air, safety, lovely vistas over fields and woodland with big skies, packaged in an energy-efficient house, built to a high specification with outstanding, spacious living accommodation.

“The utmost attention has been paid to each and every aspect of this house, from construction materials through to the quality of the finishes.”

 

