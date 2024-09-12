Heartbroken mum of Banff fisherman pays tribute to ‘loving and caring’ son at funeral in Colombia

The mum of a former fisherman from Banff has paid tribute to him following his death in Colombia.

Austen Arango Smith, 27, moved to the South American country two years ago to be close to his dad.

He was born in Scotland, living in Turriff in his childhood and eventually found work as a fisherman in Banff.

According to reports, Mr Smith was found in a fourth-floor apartment in Villamaria on Sunday, September 8.

It is understood inquiries into the circumstances of his death are ongoing.

A spokesperson for the Foreign Office told The Press and Journal they were supporting Mr Smith’s family.

They stated: “We are supporting the family of a British man who has died in Colombia and are in contact with the local authorities.”

Austen’s devastated mum flew out to Colombia and was surrounded by friends and family as she paid tribute to her son at his funeral on Tuesday.

As reported in The Daily Record, she said: “Austen used to get so excited at times when he was on the phone trying to tell me what he had been up to or how work had been.

“Until his last day, we were together and he will be in my heart forever more.

“So many good memories along with some challenges that we all have in life.”

While she spoke at a funeral, the service was live-streamed for friends and family back in the UK.

Austen’s mum said: “Austen brought so much love into my life. Growing up he became a happy, loving, caring, helpful, intelligent wee boy.

Austen’s mum says ‘he loved being at sea’ while working in Banff

“After leaving school, he studied to be on the standby boats – a job he loved. He loved being at the sea.”

She also spoke about an earlier motorcycle crash in which Austen was involved months before his death.

The incident had put him into a coma but his mum said her son’s determination meant he recovered from his injuries.

She added: “I spent months with Austen here in Colombia until I had to return home, but we kept up our communication with WhatsApp calls and videos. We were always connected one way or another.

“Austen used to get so excited at times telling me what he had been up to or how work had been.

“Until his last day, we were together – and he will be in my heart forever more.

“So many good memories, along with some challenges, which we all have in life. Every day was precious and I will treasure them all forever. Rest in peace, Austen.”