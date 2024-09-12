Heartbroken mum of Banff fisherman pays tribute to ‘loving and caring’ son at funeral in Colombia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Heartbroken mum of Banff fisherman pays tribute to ‘loving and caring’ son at funeral in Colombia

Austen Arango Smith was found dead at a property in Villamaria at the weekend.

By Ross Hempseed
Austin Arango Smith died in Colombia on Sunday. Image: Facebook.
The mum of a former fisherman from Banff has paid tribute to him following his death in Colombia.

Austen Arango Smith, 27, moved to the South American country two years ago to be close to his dad.

He was born in Scotland, living in Turriff in his childhood and eventually found work as a fisherman in Banff.

According to reports, Mr Smith was found in a fourth-floor apartment in Villamaria on Sunday, September 8.

It is understood inquiries into the circumstances of his death are ongoing.

A spokesperson for the Foreign Office told The Press and Journal they were supporting Mr Smith’s family.

They stated: “We are supporting the family of a British man who has died in Colombia and are in contact with the local authorities.”

His funeral was live streamed on Youtube for friends and family back home in Scotland. Image: Youtube.

Austen’s devastated mum flew out to Colombia and was surrounded by friends and family as she paid tribute to her son at his funeral on Tuesday.

As reported in The Daily Record, she said: “Austen used to get so excited at times when he was on the phone trying to tell me what he had been up to or how work had been.

“Until his last day, we were together and he will be in my heart forever more.

“So many good memories along with some challenges that we all have in life.”

While she spoke at a funeral, the service was live-streamed for friends and family back in the UK.

Austen’s mum said: “Austen brought so much love into my life. Growing up he became a happy, loving, caring, helpful, intelligent wee boy.

Austen’s mum says ‘he loved being at sea’ while working in Banff

“After leaving school, he studied to be on the standby boats – a job he loved. He loved being at the sea.”

She also spoke about an earlier motorcycle crash in which Austen was involved months before his death.

The incident had put him into a coma but his mum said her son’s determination meant he recovered from his injuries.

Austen Arango Smith was discovered at an apartment in Villamarie in Colombia at the weekend. Image: Youtube.

She added: “I spent months with Austen here in Colombia until I had to return home, but we kept up our communication with WhatsApp calls and videos. We were always connected one way or another.

“Austen used to get so excited at times telling me what he had been up to or how work had been.

“Until his last day, we were together – and he will be in my heart forever more.

“So many good memories, along with some challenges, which we all have in life. Every day was precious and I will treasure them all forever. Rest in peace, Austen.”

Conversation