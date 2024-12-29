Seven historical figures you might not know were buried in Aberdeenshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Seven historical figures you might not know were buried in Aberdeenshire

We reveal the final resting places of some famous faces from the past.

John Brown with Queen Victoria. Image: London Stereoscopic

By Ross Hempseed

The north-east of Scotland is known for its rich history, breathtaking landscapes, and culture of community.

It is also the final resting place for many notable figures whose legacies have left a mark on Scottish and global history.

Here are seven famous individuals buried in Aberdeenshire and the stories that made them famous…

Robert the Bruce. Image: Shutterstock.

Robert the Bruce (1274-1329)

Buried at: Marischal College although traditionally believed to be buried at Dunfermline Abbey, some of his remains are thought to have been buried in Aberdeen.

Robert the Bruce was King of Scots from 1306 until his death in 1329.

He is best known for leading Scotland during the First War of Scottish Independence against England.

His victory at the Battle of Bannockburn in 1314 is one of the most celebrated in the nation’s history.

In 1319, The Bruce famously handed over the forest of Stocket to the city of Aberdeen. He is depicted with this charter in a statue outside Marischal College.

A Scottish hero, Robert the Bruce’s push for independence and national identity are taught to this day.

James Gregory (1638-1675)

St Machar Cathedral. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

Buried at: St. Machar’s Cathedral, Aberdeen.

James Gregory was a prominent mathematician and astronomer.

He is known for his work on calculus and the development of the Gregorian telescope.

His contributions to mathematics, and his work on infinite series and the fundamental theorem of calculus, have had a lasting impact on the field.

George MacDonald (1824-1905)

George MacDonald. Image: Supplied.

Buried at: Huntly Cemetery, Huntly.

George MacDonald was a Scottish author, poet, and Christian minister, widely regarded as a pioneer of modern fantasy literature.

His works, including Phantastes and The Princess and the Goblin, influenced renowned authors such as C.S. Lewis and J.R.R. Tolkien.

MacDonald’s storytelling and imaginative worlds have enchanted readers for generations.

Samuel Seabury (1729-1796)

Portrait of Samuel Seabury. Image: Hidden Aberdeen.

Buried at: St. Fergus’ Chapel, Old Deer.

Samuel Seabury was the first American Episcopal bishop, consecrated in Aberdeen.

He played a crucial role in establishing the Episcopal Church in the United States after the American Revolution.

Seabury’s efforts in organizing the church and securing its independence from the Church of England were instrumental in shaping American religious history.

James Gibbs (1682-1754)

The Radcliffe Camera in Oxford designed by James Gibbs. Image: Shutterstock.

Buried at: St. Nicholas’ Church, Aberdeen.

James Gibbs was an influential Scottish architect whose designs include St Martin-in-the-Fields near Trafalgar Square in London and the Radcliffe Camera in Oxford.

The Camera is a circular building incorporated into the University and is frequently the site of student protests on campus.

His architectural style mixed traditional Scottish elements with the Baroque style, as seen throughout his work.

Mary Garden (1874-1967)

Mary Garden, opera singer. Image: Gianni Dagli Orti/Shutterstock

Buried at: Allenvale Cemetery, Aberdeen.

Mary Garden was a celebrated Scottish-American opera singer.

Known for her exceptional voice and dramatic presence, Garden gained international acclaim for her performances in works by composers such as Claude Debussy and Richard Strauss.

Her contributions to opera during the early 20th century solidified her reputation as one of the leading sopranos of her time.

John Brown (1826-1883)

John Brown with Queen Victoria. Image: London Stereoscopic

Buried at: Crathie Kirk, Crathie.

John Brown was a Scottish personal servant and confidant of Queen Victoria.

His close relationship with the queen following the death of her husband Prince Albert, was the subject of much speculation and gossip.

Brown’s loyalty and companionship provided emotional support to Queen Victoria, earning him a unique place in the history of the British monarchy.

It is dramatized in the 1990 film starring Judi Dench and Billy Connolly.

