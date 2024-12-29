Seven historical figures you might not know were buried in Aberdeenshire

The north-east of Scotland is known for its rich history, breathtaking landscapes, and culture of community.

It is also the final resting place for many notable figures whose legacies have left a mark on Scottish and global history.

Here are seven famous individuals buried in Aberdeenshire and the stories that made them famous…

Robert the Bruce (1274-1329)

Buried at: Marischal College although traditionally believed to be buried at Dunfermline Abbey, some of his remains are thought to have been buried in Aberdeen.

Robert the Bruce was King of Scots from 1306 until his death in 1329.

He is best known for leading Scotland during the First War of Scottish Independence against England.

His victory at the Battle of Bannockburn in 1314 is one of the most celebrated in the nation’s history.

In 1319, The Bruce famously handed over the forest of Stocket to the city of Aberdeen. He is depicted with this charter in a statue outside Marischal College.

A Scottish hero, Robert the Bruce’s push for independence and national identity are taught to this day.

James Gregory (1638-1675)

Buried at: St. Machar’s Cathedral, Aberdeen.

James Gregory was a prominent mathematician and astronomer.

He is known for his work on calculus and the development of the Gregorian telescope.

His contributions to mathematics, and his work on infinite series and the fundamental theorem of calculus, have had a lasting impact on the field.

George MacDonald (1824-1905)

Buried at: Huntly Cemetery, Huntly.

George MacDonald was a Scottish author, poet, and Christian minister, widely regarded as a pioneer of modern fantasy literature.

His works, including Phantastes and The Princess and the Goblin, influenced renowned authors such as C.S. Lewis and J.R.R. Tolkien.

MacDonald’s storytelling and imaginative worlds have enchanted readers for generations.

Samuel Seabury (1729-1796)

Buried at: St. Fergus’ Chapel, Old Deer.

Samuel Seabury was the first American Episcopal bishop, consecrated in Aberdeen.

He played a crucial role in establishing the Episcopal Church in the United States after the American Revolution.

Seabury’s efforts in organizing the church and securing its independence from the Church of England were instrumental in shaping American religious history.

James Gibbs (1682-1754)

Buried at: St. Nicholas’ Church, Aberdeen.

James Gibbs was an influential Scottish architect whose designs include St Martin-in-the-Fields near Trafalgar Square in London and the Radcliffe Camera in Oxford.

The Camera is a circular building incorporated into the University and is frequently the site of student protests on campus.

His architectural style mixed traditional Scottish elements with the Baroque style, as seen throughout his work.

Mary Garden (1874-1967)

Buried at: Allenvale Cemetery, Aberdeen.

Mary Garden was a celebrated Scottish-American opera singer.

Known for her exceptional voice and dramatic presence, Garden gained international acclaim for her performances in works by composers such as Claude Debussy and Richard Strauss.

Her contributions to opera during the early 20th century solidified her reputation as one of the leading sopranos of her time.

John Brown (1826-1883)

Buried at: Crathie Kirk, Crathie.

John Brown was a Scottish personal servant and confidant of Queen Victoria.

His close relationship with the queen following the death of her husband Prince Albert, was the subject of much speculation and gossip.

Brown’s loyalty and companionship provided emotional support to Queen Victoria, earning him a unique place in the history of the British monarchy.

It is dramatized in the 1990 film starring Judi Dench and Billy Connolly.