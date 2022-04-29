Search continues for Peterhead teen Bryce Grant last seen in River Ugie

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police, coastguard and fire crews are continuing their search for a missing Peterhead teen.

Bryce Grant, known as Forbes, was last seen in the River Ugie at about 5pm last night.

A huge search was launched overnight for the 16-year-old – with the public urged to stay away from the area.

Searches began at about 9pm last night and are still ongoing this morning, with teams moving towards Inverugie Castle.

Thermal imaging equipment was among the resources being used and a section of road near the castle has been closed off.

Police have urged people not to mount their own physical searches, and asked them to stay away so they do not interfere with the operation.

Bryce is described as being 5ft 8ins, and of slim build with dark hair that is longer on the top and shorter on the sides.

It is not known what he was wearing when he was last seen.

A police spokeswoman confirmed teams from the fire service have been assisting police with the search along with coastguard teams from Macduff and Cruden Bay.

Photos from the area show that a police dive and marine unit, a fire engine and a small boat are among the appliances being used in the search.

Inspector Andrew Sharp said the teen’s family are being kept up to date.

“We would ask that members of public stay away from the area whilst searching is carried out to ensure we are not hindered in any way,” he said.

“I would like to thank the public for their patience in this matter.

“We are keeping Bryce’s family fully updated on our activity.”

Anyone who has seen the teenager or has information that could help police should contact them on 101 quoting reference number 3535 of April 28.