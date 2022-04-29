Search continues for Peterhead teen Bryce Grant last seen in River Ugie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Search continues for Peterhead teen Bryce Grant last seen in River Ugie

By Lauren Robertson
April 29, 2022, 10:45 am Updated: April 29, 2022, 10:57 am
Missing teen Bryce Grant.
Police, coastguard and fire crews are continuing their search for a missing Peterhead teen.

Bryce Grant, known as Forbes, was last seen in the River Ugie at about 5pm last night.

A huge search was launched overnight for the 16-year-old – with the public urged to stay away from the area.

Searches began at about 9pm last night and are still ongoing this morning, with teams moving towards Inverugie Castle.

Thermal imaging equipment was among the resources being used and a section of road near the castle has been closed off.

Police have urged people not to mount their own physical searches, and asked them to stay away so they do not interfere with the operation.

Emergency services in Inverugie. Picture by Scott Baxter.

Bryce is described as being 5ft 8ins, and of slim build with dark hair that is longer on the top and shorter on the sides.

It is not known what he was wearing when he was last seen.

A police spokeswoman confirmed teams from the fire service have been assisting police with the search along with coastguard teams from Macduff and Cruden Bay.

Photos from the area show that a police dive and marine unit, a fire engine and a small boat are among the appliances being used in the search.

Specialist equipment is being used in the search. Picture by Scott Baxter.

Inspector Andrew Sharp said the teen’s family are being kept up to date.

“We would ask that members of public stay away from the area whilst searching is carried out to ensure we are not hindered in any way,” he said.

“I would like to thank the public for their patience in this matter.

“We are keeping Bryce’s family fully updated on our activity.”

Anyone who has seen the teenager or has information that could help police should contact them on 101 quoting reference number 3535 of April 28.

