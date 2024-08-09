Have you seen Michael Simpson in Inverness? Missing 26-year-old may have travelled north

A missing 26-year-old is believed to have travelled 169-miles from home heading north towards Inverness.

Concerns are growing for Michael Simpson who has been reported missing by concerned relatives.

The 26-year-old, who lives in the Bothwell area, was last in touch with family at around 8.40am this morning but has not been seen or heard from since.

Officers believe he may have driven as far as the Highlands – 169-miles away from home.

It’s believed he may be travelling in a black Volkswagen Polo, bearing the registration SH19 OYR.

He is also known to have connections in Edinburgh.

Police issues public appeal to help trace 26-year-old

Concerned for his welfare, police have released a picture and a detailed description of Michael as they work to trace him.

Michael is described as 6ft 5ins, of medium build, with light brown receding hair and a beard.

When last seen he was wearing a brown hooded jumper, black trousers and white trainers.

Officers are asking anyone with information concerning his whereabouts to get in touch.